2019 Kawasaki Z400 ABS First Look

Kawasaki’s modern Z lineup of naked motorcycles has once again grown. Slotting in between the Z125 and the Z650 is the all-new Z400 – a sub-$5,000 upright motorcycle based on the Ninja 400.

Kawasaki unveiled the bike Tuesday at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, and we have all the details. Following are the fast facts about the 2019 Kawasaki Z400 ABS.

1. Kawasaki transplanted its Ninja 400 engine into a naked chassis. The 399cc parallel twin produces 28 ft/lbs of torque at 8000 rpm, and is paired with a close-ratio six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

2. Like the Z900 models, Z650 and Z125, the Z400 uses a steel trellis frame for optimal rigidity and lightweight handling. The engine is rigid-mounted in the frame and is used as a stress member for better handling.

3. Sticking with Supersport intentions, the Z400 has a short 53.9-inch wheelbase and lower center of gravity for sharper handling.

4. The 2019 Kawasaki Z400 has a wet weight of 368.1 pounds. This light weight was achieved through slimming down the weight of not only the engine and frame, but also the slimmer seat, wheel and heat management designs.

5. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm front fork (non-adjustable) and rear shock with five-way preload adjustability. The Z400 has 4.7 inches of wheel travel up front, and 5.1 inches out back.

6. Stopping the 2019 Z400 is a 310mm front disc squeezed by a two-piston Nissin caliper, and a single rear 220mm disc squeezed by a two-piston caliper. Nissin ABS is standard.

7. The 17-inch five-spoke cast wheels were designed with input from the Kawasaki World Superbike team. The wheels are shod in 110/70 rubber up front, and 150/60 out back.

8. To accommodate a wide selection of riders, the Z400 features upright styling with a relaxed rider triangle. The handlebars are wide, and the aluminum footpegs are positioned more forward than the sportbikes like the Ninja ZX-6R and ZX-10R.

9. The cockpit was designed for cleanliness and easy reading of the instruments. The Z400 borrows the design from the Z650, and features a gear position indicator stacked vertically between the new large analog tach and LCD instrumentation display.

10. LED headlights and taillight are standard.

11. The 2019 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is available in two colors: Candy Lime Green / Metallic Spark Black and Candy Cardinal Red / Metallic Flat Spark Black. The price is set at $4,799 (MSRP).

2019 Kawasaki Z400 Specs:

Engine:

Type: 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled

Displacement: 399cc

Bore x Stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Power: 28.0 lb-ft @ 8,000 rpm

Fuel System: DFI® with 32mm throttle bodies

Ignition: TCBI with digital advance

Transmission: 6-speed, return shift

Final Drive: Sealed chain

Chassis & Suspension:

Frame: Trellis, high-tensile steel

Front Suspension/Wheel Travel: Telescopic fork/4.7 inches

Rear Suspension/Wheel Travel: Uni-Trak® swingarm/5.1 inches

Front Tire: 110/70-17M/C 54H

Rear Tire: 150/60-17M/C 66H

Front Brake: 310mm Single disc

Rear Brake: 220mm Single disc

Dimensions & Capacities

Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

Rake/Trail: 24.5°/3.7 inches

Overall Length: 78.3 inches

Overall Width: 31.5 inches

Overall heigth: 41.5 inches

Ground Clearance: 5.7 inches

Seat Height: 30.9 inches

Curb Weight: 363.8 lbs**

Fuel Capacity: 3.7 gal

2019 Kawasaki Z400 First Look | Photo Gallery