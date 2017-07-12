Monday, March 12, 2018
Zero Police Fleet in Vancouver BC

Vancouver Police: 100th North American Law Agency to Use Zero Motorcycles

Vancouver Police Department in British Columbia, Canada, became the 100th fleet in North America to leverage Zero’s stealthy electric motorcycle lineup.
Energica Eva Dark Blue

2017 Energica Electric Motorcycles Upgrade | More Power and Euro 4 Status

2017 Energica electric motorcycles have received some major power upgrades, and both the Eva and Ego are now Euro 4 compliant.
2017 Zero FXS ZFS6.5 Supermotard

2017 Zero FXS ZF6.5 Review: May Z-Force Be With You

The 2017 Zero FXS Z6.5 shines when ripping around the industrial park and through neighborhoods, curb hopping the whole way.
Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner Cafe Racer power

Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner: Electric Cafe Racer

Two of Italy's finest have combined to create a one-off custom electric-powered Italian café racer—the Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner.
Thrustcycle Unveils GyroCyle, a Self-Balancing Motorcycle

Thrustcycle Unveils GyroCycle, a Self-Balancing Motorcycle

Thrustcycle, based out of Honolulu, Hawaii, has unveiled its new self-balancing electric motorcycle prototype, the GyroCycle.
2017 Zero S

Free AMA Membership with 2017 Zero Motorcycle Purchase

Zero Motorcycles is offering another incentive for purchasers of its 2017 electric motorcycles—a one-year American Motorcyclist Association membership.
2017 Zero FX

2017 Zero Motorcycles Lineup | 11% More Power, ZF13.0 Exceeds 200 Mile Range

The 2017 Zero Motorcycles lineup includes include 11 percent more power, 19 percent more torque, and the first production motorcycle to exceed 200 miles.
2016 Zero FXS Review - For Sale

2016 Zero FXS ZF6.5 Review | Electric Stealth Fighter

It’s impossible for me to curb my enthusiasm, so I’m going to blurt it out—I’m totally smitten by the new 2016 Zero FXS ZF6.5!
Energica Eva Review | First Ride Electric Motorcycle Test

Energica Eva Review | First Ride Electric Streetfighter Test

A few miles into the canyons and it dawned on me—the Energica Eva delivers motorcycling in its purest form: Two wheels, movement and the thrill of testing your skill in the elements.
Zero Motorcycles B-Day Celebration - Launches 10th Anniversary DSR

Zero Motorcycles B-Day Celebration – Launches 10th Anniversary DSR

To celebrate its birthday as the longest-running electric motorcycle company, Zero has added one more model was recently added to the lineup - the 10th Anniversary DSR.
DCH Electric Motorcycle Project for sale

DCH Electric Motorcycle Project | 21st Century Cafe Racer Exposed

DCH Electric Motorcycle Project - Exposed Most electric motorcycle designers endeavor to create a countenance that appeals to those captivated by the appeal of internal...
aerostich zero fx motorcycle winter riding

Aerostich Zero Below Zero | Electric Motorcycling in Winter?

Aerostich Zero Below Zero With electric motorcycle technology on the rise, naturally, we consumers begin to wonder if an e-bike is robust enough to handle...
Alta Motors Delivers First RedShift Electric Motorcycles

Alta Motors Delivers First RedShift Electric Motorcycles

Alta Motors Delivers “The Future of Fast” with First Customer Receipt of RedShift Motorcycle Alta Motors, the San Francisco-based electric vehicle manufacturer and creator of...
2016 Victory Empulse TT Review | The Art of the Tease

2016 Victory Empulse TT Review | The Art of the Tease

2016 Victory Empulse TT Review We thought it was a canny purchase when Polaris Industries — parent to both the Victory and Indian brands —...
2016-zero-motorcycles-tax-credit

Zero Motorcycles Tax Credit | 10% for 2016 Lineup

Zero Motorcycles Tax Credit Zero Motorcycles has announced that its entire 2016 model lineup will again be eligible for a 10 percent tax credit -...
