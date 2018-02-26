Cory Ventura: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
During the debut 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup, Cory Ventura will pilot a Team MP13 (managed by MotoAmerica pro racer Melissa Paris) R3 prepped by Graves Motorsports. In the 2017 KTM RC Cup, Ventura finished runner up behind Benjamin Smith after claiming nine podiums, which included four wins.
Marc Marquez Renews Repsol Honda MotoGP Contract Through 2020
Marc Marquez's current contract was set to expire following 2018, but on Monday Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced an extension. The 25-year-old Spaniard will continue piloting the Honda RC213V through the 2020 MotoGP Championship.
2018 Phillip Island World Superbike Results | Melandri’s Ducati Double
The big news for this season involved limiting - or increasing - rev limits on motorcycles to even the field. With Kawasaki and Ducati finishing on the podium 72 times out of 78 in 2017, World Superbike decided to make some changes. Did i make a difference? Not for Ducati's Marco Melandri.
Michelin Road 5 Review | Sport-Touring Motorcycle Tire Test
Riders looking to handle a variety of weather conditions, while still enjoying good levels of performance in dry, wet, or mixed conditions should have the Michelin Road 5 on their radars. Dry riding may be relative to its precursor, but the wet handling capabilities make the Michelin Road 5 an enticing offer.
2018 MotoGP Entry List: Official 24-Rider Roster
The official 2018 MotoGP entry list was released Thursday, features 10 factory riders and 14 Independent Rider Team pilots. One more test remains (March 1-3, Qatar) ahead of the 2018 season opener at Qatar's Losail International Circuit March 17.
MotoGP: Hafizh Syahrin to Fill Folger’s Seat on Monster Yamaha Tech3
With little time available following the departure of Jonas Folger from the Monster Yamaha Tech3, the French-based MotoGP team was in a scramble to find a replacement rider. That rider was finally announced Wednesday - the Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin.
2018 Triumph Speed Triple Review | 16 Fast Facts (+ Video)
2018 Triumph Speed Triple Review | Both Hooligan and Gentleman Upon its introduction in 1994, the Triumph Speed Triple defined the hooligan genre with a rambunctious...
Toby Khamsouk: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
Here's a rider showcase of Toby Khamsouk, a California native who will pilot a Graves-prepped R3 sportbike during the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup.
Dan Kneen on Jackson Racing Honda for 2018 Isle of Man TT
Due to his positive last-minute 2017 TT efforts, Dan Kneen has signed with Jackson Racing Honda to compete in both 2018 Isle of Man TT Supersport races.
Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Squad | Success in the Making
Judging by the excited, focused expressions on the assembled young faces, I’d say the Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Squad s is going to be a huge success.
2018 Thailand MotoGP Test Results: Honda RC213V Goes 3 for 3
Honda's were three-for-three during the debut MotoGP test at Thailand's Chang International Circuit. Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa led the final day.
2018 Thailand MotoGP Test, Day 2: Marquez Fastest; Under 1:30 Lap Time
The reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez was the first rider to post under the 1:30 mark at Thailand's Chang Circuit during the second day of MotoGP Testing.
Thailand MotoGP Test Begins: Crutchlow on Top During Debut Test
Honda's Crutchlow was quickest during the debut at Thailand's Chang International Circuit. The Brit led Suzuki's Rins during the first day of testing.
Jackson Blackmon: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
Jackson Blackmon, 16 ,already has numerous feats in motorcycle racing. He will ride a Graves Yamaha YZF-R3 in the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Recalls 3,964 Due to Transmission Issues
Kawasaki has recalled 3,964 of its 2016-2018 ZX-10R and ZX-10RR (ZX1000R, ZX1000S, and ZX1000Z) motorcycles due to possible transmission issues.