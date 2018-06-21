Ducati Supersport Recall

Ducati North America has recalled certain 2017-2018 Ducati Supersport and Supersport S motorcycles.

Ducati says the airbox blow-by and fuel tank overfill hoses may be routed too close to the exhaust manifold. This routing may cause the hoses to melt, increasing the risk of fire. The recall affects 1,462 units.

The defect report describes the chronology of the recall: “Within the past three months, Ducati received three separate field reports, from three different countries, reporting fires. One such report was from the United States.

“Ducati Motor Holding immediately began a root-cause investigation with the first reported case in early March. On June 5th, 2018, Ducati’s Internal Safety Commission made the decision to launch a world-wide safety recall campaign.

“At idle speed the rider could see smoke, and smell burning rubber coming from the area by the lower left side of the fairing.”

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the hose routing and correct as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 11, 2018. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V371000.