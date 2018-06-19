Isle of Man TT Outright Lap Record 2018

Records were broken across every class during the 2018 Isle of Man TT, a display of two elements:

Disciplined riders

Technology-forward motorcycles

In regards to the riders, most motorcycle racing fans credit MotoGP as the most skilled. Sure, around 45 minutes for a typical MotoGP is no treat for both mind and body, but how about more than doubling that for six laps around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course?

Secondly, these bikes allow riders to push to the very limits of traction thanks to technology such as traction control while leaned over, and ABS.

This year’s Senior TT challenged riders for six laps, and when the race wrapped up, the new record time was 1:43:08.065 with an average speed of 131.700 mph.

The overall race record, set by BMW S 1000 RR pilot Peter Hickman, also arrived with a new Isle of Man TT outright lap record of 135.452mph – nearly two seconds quicker than the previous record set by Dean Harrison during 2018 Isle of Man TT Qualifying.

This record lap was recorded, and the video is featured here:

During the 2018 Senior TT, Kawasaki ZX-10R pilot Dean Harrison led five of six laps. Hickman found something extra on the final lap, and was able to edge out Harrison for the win. Claiming third aboard a Honda CBR1000RR was Conor Cummins.

