First Look: 2019 Husqvarna Cross Country Line-Up

There are three motorcycles in the 2019 Husqvarna Cross Country race bike line-up. You have your choice of two four-strokes—the FX 450 and FX 350—and the two-stroke TX 300. There are a large number of updates common to all three motorcycles, though each gets a few unique changes. Let’s take a look at the 2019 Husqvarna FX 450, FX 350, TX 300 triumvirate of cross country racers.

For improved stability, there is a new frame across the line. The big change is the increased rigidity of the design. Husqvarna also claims the frame offers better rider feedback, and it absorbs hits better. The FX 450 and FX 350 get new brackets that allow you to easily install a Husqvarna accessory skidplate—not a bad idea on a cross-country racer.

The rear subframe is all new—simpler, lighter, and more rigid. Gone is the three-piece design—it has been replace by a two-piece subframe that weighs almost nine ounces less. According to Husky, vertical stiffness in the polyamide/carbon-fiber unit has been increased by 30 percent to work with the stiffer main frame.

New triple-clamps are also stiffer than before. If you are noticing a trend, that’s because there is one! Husqvarna definitely is on a mission to reduce flex in its Cross Country motorcycles. The upper clamp has rubber damping for rider comfort, as well as a design that allows mounting the ProTaper handlebar in any of three positions. Also, there is a new handlebar bend for the 2019 Husqvarna FX 450, FX 350, and TX 300 that Husqvarna says reduces stress on the rider’s hands.

With the stiffer frame comes new suspension settings. The WP AER 48 fork and WP DCC shock have new damping settings. The shock also gets a new main piston for more consistent damping action.

All three motorcycles get new exhaust systems. The FX 450 and FX 350 have headers with a new resonance chamber, as well as a shorter muffler. The very welcome news is that you can now remove the exhaust from the FX bikes without touching the shock. The TX 300 muffler has improved sound deadening, plus a lighter aluminum mounting-bracket that saves about 10 ounces.

The cooling systems on the 2019 Husqvarna TX 300, FX 450, and FX 350 have improved mounting and cooling performance. The radiators sit nearly a half-inch lower. Also, there is a new through-the-frame tube connecting the radiators more efficiently and consistently. There are also new protectors to prevent radiator damage from roost and falls.

All three 2019 Husqvarna Cross Country racing motorcycles get a Pankl-built transmission. With Pankl Racing Systems under the same corporate umbrella as Husqvarna, this makes sense.

New bodywork is claimed to reduce fatigue. There are fewer seams and the bodywork is slimmer. The seat also gets a new profile.

The 2019 Husqvarna FX 450 and FX 350 get new launch control and traction control settings. The updated electronics are claimed to work in concert for better performance on slick tracks.

A new throttle cable routing for the FX 450 and FX 350 simplify maintenance.

The 2019 Husqvarna FX 350 gets a lighter cylinder head and larger valves. The new casting cuts seven ounces of weight off the top of the motor. There are also larger titanium valves that give the DOHC 350cc motor the ability to rev more quickly to the 13,400 rpm rev limit.

The diaphragm steel clutch comes to the FX 350 in 2019. We’ve used it on other Husqvarnas and like it, and the FX 350 gets it this year. Husky says the design is more durable, and saves nearly seven ounces.

There’s also a new cylinder head on the 2019 Husqvarna FX 450. The top of the cylinder head for the SOHC motor is now nearly a half-inch lower, as well as nearly 18 ounces lighter.

A new camshaft of the 2019 Husqvarna FX 450 has shorter valve timing. Expect improved low rpm performance and throttle response from the new design. Thanks to the new cylinder head, the cam also sits lower in the engine.