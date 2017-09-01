Iceberg White Ducati XDiavel S Unveiled

After roaming the UK, the Ducati XDiavel Experience Truck has departed Peterborough, and is headed to Austria for the 20th edition of Europe’s largest custom and cruiser event September 5-10: Faaker See.

To celebrate, Ducati will unveil its 2018 XDiavel S in a new “Iceberg White” color. This will be the first XDiavel model offered without a dark color scheme.

Ducati will have the white Diavel on hand at the Faaker See event, which attracted 120,000 visitors last year, along with a sneak peek at the entire 2018 XDiavel range that offers updated suspension and rider comfort.

The XDiavel surfaced in 2016, and targeted two worlds: the typical American cruiser world of low speeds, relaxing foot-forward riding, and long road trips, and the Ducati soul of high performance.

Ducati says “the result of this extraordinary ‘crossover’ is the XDiavel, a unique bike bursting with personality, characterized by the iconic Italian flair that Ducati has made its hallmark. Style and design have been combined with sophisticated technology and outstanding levels of performance to give Ducati cruisers something of that sport bike flavor for which the Bologna-based manufacturer is famous.”

Faaker See visitors will also have a chance to test ride one of the 20 2018 XDiavels available. As for us who are not visiting, we can gawk at the pictures of this beautiful Iceberg White Ducati XDiavel, which should be available stateside soon.

Iceberg White Ducati XDiavel S Unveiled | Photo Gallery