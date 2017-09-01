ADV Survey: Win $100 Amazon Gift Card

Adventure motorcycling, known simply as ADV, is the strongest-growing segment of riding. And due to the sales of the latest ADV machines, this trend is not slowing down.

What’s not to like? These bikes, such as the venerable BMW R 1200 GS, KTM 1190 Adventure, Ducati Multistrada Enduro, and Suzuki V-Strom, provide endless comfort on the highway, and are more than capable off-road.

How capable off-road all depends a few factors, including the major things like the model’s suspension travel, what tires you’re using, and what type of off-roading we’re actually talking about.

We’re working on some longer-term ADV touring articles, and are gathering reader information for editorial research reasons.

To do this, we created a quick survey that asks about what type of ADV bike you ride, and other essentials such as where you do most of your riding and what tires you’re currently using.

For those who participate and enter an email address, we are offering the chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card. It’s not required to provide an email address, but we will choose a survey participant’s email address randomly on Oct. 1, 2017. That winner will be notified by mail.*

Click on the image above to enter the survey. Thanks in advance for your input, and best of luck on the drawing!

* The Amazon Gift Card giveaway is open to US residents only.If the gift card is not claimed within five calendar days, a replacement winner will be drawn at random.