2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

Without a doubt, the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is the standard bearer of the ADV world.

Ready to go anywhere on the planet, along with having the ground support to make that possible, the 2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a motorcycle around which dreams are constructed and executed.

While there are no performance changes to the big boxer-powered motorcycle, there’s a new Connectivity option for those who want to add high-tech to the ADV mix.

Advertisement

Get your GS Adventure with this option and you get a TFT display that is highly customizable and interactive with your mobile device of choice.

If you add the Dynamic Package, you also get electronically controlled active suspension, additional riding modes, and a quickshifter.

Read our BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Telelever 37mm forks w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches

Electronic active suspension: Optional

Front wheel: 3.00 x 19; wire cross-spoke

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; wire cross-spoke

Front tire: 120/70 R 19

Rear tire: 170/60 R 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.4 inches

Rake: 24.5°

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches (standard choice); various optional seats available

Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons

Fuel consumption: 47 mpg at a constant 55 mph

Curb weight: 580 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Colors:

Racing Red

Light White/Cordoba Blue

Black Storm Metallic/Dark Slate Metallic Matte/Achat Grey

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Price:

$TBA MSRP

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery