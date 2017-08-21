2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
Without a doubt, the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is the standard bearer of the ADV world.
Ready to go anywhere on the planet, along with having the ground support to make that possible, the 2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a motorcycle around which dreams are constructed and executed.
While there are no performance changes to the big boxer-powered motorcycle, there’s a new Connectivity option for those who want to add high-tech to the ADV mix.
Get your GS Adventure with this option and you get a TFT display that is highly customizable and interactive with your mobile device of choice.
If you add the Dynamic Package, you also get electronically controlled active suspension, additional riding modes, and a quickshifter.
2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Telelever 37mm forks w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches
- Electronic active suspension: Optional
- Front wheel: 3.00 x 19; wire cross-spoke
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; wire cross-spoke
- Front tire: 120/70 R 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 R 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.4 inches
- Rake: 24.5°
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches (standard choice); various optional seats available
- Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons
- Fuel consumption: 47 mpg at a constant 55 mph
- Curb weight: 580 pounds
2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Colors:
- Racing Red
- Light White/Cordoba Blue
- Black Storm Metallic/Dark Slate Metallic Matte/Achat Grey
2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Price:
- $TBA MSRP