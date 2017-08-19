2018 BMW R 1200 R
If you were designing a pictogram to represent a motorcycle, you could do much worse than the 2018 BMW R 1200 R as a model.
Generic in a very good way, the BMW R 1200 R is the most unadorned of the R 1200 line from BMW, and that give you the freedom to do almost anything you want with it.
While you won’t want to take it off-road, it will be happy doing everything from cruising down to the local posh coffee shop to riding across the continent with a couple of soft saddlebags.
The R 1200 R has natural ergonomics, and superbly torquey motor, and fully predictable and confidence-inspiring handling. The 2018 BMW R 1200 R is the embodiment of what a motorcycle is.
2018 BMW R 1200 R Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.7 inches
- Rake: 27.7°
- Trail: 4.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg
- Curb weight: 508 pounds
2018 BMW R 1200 R Color:
- Iced Chocolate Metallic
2018 BMW R 1200 R Price:
- $TBA MSRP