2018 BMW R 1200 R

If you were designing a pictogram to represent a motorcycle, you could do much worse than the 2018 BMW R 1200 R as a model.

Generic in a very good way, the BMW R 1200 R is the most unadorned of the R 1200 line from BMW, and that give you the freedom to do almost anything you want with it.

While you won’t want to take it off-road, it will be happy doing everything from cruising down to the local posh coffee shop to riding across the continent with a couple of soft saddlebags.

2018 BMW R 1200 R Buyer's GuideThe R 1200 R has natural ergonomics, and superbly torquey motor, and fully predictable and confidence-inspiring handling. The 2018 BMW R 1200 R is the embodiment of what a motorcycle is.

2018 BMW R 1200 R Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1170cc
  • Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
  • Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
  • Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum
  • Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.7°
  • Trail: 4.9 inches
  • Seat height: 31.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg
  • Curb weight: 508 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 R Color:

  • Iced Chocolate Metallic

2018 BMW R 1200 R Price:

  • $TBA MSRP

2018 BMW R 1200 R Buyer’s Guide | Photos

