2018 BMW R 1200 R

If you were designing a pictogram to represent a motorcycle, you could do much worse than the 2018 BMW R 1200 R as a model.

Generic in a very good way, the BMW R 1200 R is the most unadorned of the R 1200 line from BMW, and that give you the freedom to do almost anything you want with it.

While you won’t want to take it off-road, it will be happy doing everything from cruising down to the local posh coffee shop to riding across the continent with a couple of soft saddlebags.

The R 1200 R has natural ergonomics, and superbly torquey motor, and fully predictable and confidence-inspiring handling. The 2018 BMW R 1200 R is the embodiment of what a motorcycle is.

2018 BMW R 1200 R Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.7 inches

Rake: 27.7°

Trail: 4.9 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg

Curb weight: 508 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 R Color:

Iced Chocolate Metallic

2018 BMW R 1200 R Price:

$TBA MSRP

