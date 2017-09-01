2017 Strugis Motorcycle Rally

The 77th Strugis Motorcycle Rally is officially part of history, the event attracting over 500,000 motorcyclist from across the globe.

One highlight of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the Buffalo Chip, and the 2017 events at the legendary venue were once again impressive.

The highlight of the music gigs for many was Ozzy Osbourne, who headlined the show. Also playing were The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Blink-182 and Alter Bridge.

But it wasn’t all music; the Buffalo Chip also hosted Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing, American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Presented by Indian Motorcycle, Full Throttle Florida Bike Show, Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John, RSD Super Hooligan Races Presented by Indian Motorcycle, Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 Harley-Davidson XR750, and AMA Supermoto racing.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip just released this video recap of the 2017 show. Enjoy!