Ducati Recalls 8,000 Motorcycles: Brembo Front Brake Defect

Ducati Recalls 8,000 Motorcycles

Ducati has recalled 8,000 of its 2015-2018 1299 motorcycles (including standard, S, Final Edition and Superleggera models), Monster 1200 motorcycles (including S and R models), Multistrada motorcycles (including S and Pikes Peak models), and Panigale R, and XDaviel S motorcycles and 2017-2018 Scrambler 800 Café Racer motorcycles.

Ducati says these motorcycles are equipped with Brembo front brake master cylinders that may fail. Rear brake systems are not included in the recall. These bikes fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 122, “Motorcycle Brake Systems.”

The cause of the problem is that the PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) master cylinder piston can crack, causing the front brake to fail. Ducati dealers will replace the plastic piston with an aluminum part. Production of new models will use a master cylinder with the aluminum piston. The same problem has resulted in a recall of Aprilia motorcycles as well. For more information on the Aprilia recall, see our coverage here.

The defect report states, “The anisotropy of the piston material, in addition to potential porosity introduced during the injection process, could lead to crack generation and thus potential component failure. The failure may occur with no warning to the rider, although a significant loss in brake effectiveness may be an early indicator.”

The defect report describes the discovery of the defect as follows: “In May, 2017, Ducati received initial information from the field regarding front brake malfunction involving a motorcycle in the European market. During the same month Ducati received a second European front brake malfunction report.

Ducati initiated an investigation and began to jointly conduct an analysis with Brembo, the component manufacturer. In September, 2017, a third European case was discovered. Failure was found to have occurred during race track use in two of the three cases. In November, 2017, the investigation was finalized and the root cause was identified as above. On December 14th, 2017, Ducati determined that a worldwide safety Recall was justified. For subject motorcycles sold in the U.S, there have been no reports of injuries due to the defect.”

Affected Models Information:

2015-2018 Ducati 1299 STD / 1299 S / 1299 FE / 1299 SL produced from March 16, 2015 to September 22, 2017.

2015-2018 Ducati Monster 1200 S / Monster 1200 R produced from March 04, 2015 to October 23, 2017.

2015-2018 Ducati Multistrada S / Multistrada PP produced from March 16, 2015 to October 31, 2017.

2015-2018 Ducati Panigale R produced from March 16, 2015 to June 20, 2017.

2017-2018 Ducati Scrambler 800 Cafe Racer produced from March 01, 2017 to November 20, 2017.

2015-2018 Ducati XDiavel S produced from January 12, 2016 to September 08, 2017.

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) ranges for the affected bikes were not included in the defect report.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder piston, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 15, 2018. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-800-231-6696.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V812000.