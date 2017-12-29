2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 & 2017 Tuono V4 1100 Recall

Piaggio Group Americas has recalled 1,856 of 2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 motorcycles (including the 2017 RR and RF and 2016 Factory Superpole, and RF Superpole), and 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorcycles (including RR and RF) due to possible brake failure.

Read our RSV4 Review and our Aprilia Tuono Review.

These bikes fail, which are equipped with Brembo front brake master cylinders, to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 122, “Motorcycle Brake Systems.”

The cause of the problem is that the PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) master cylinder piston can crack, causing the front brake to fail. In the repair, Aprilia dealers will replace the plastic piston with an aluminum part. Production of new models will use a master cylinder with the aluminum piston.

Aprilia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder piston, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2018. Owners may contact Aprilia customer service at 1-212-380-4433.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V811000.