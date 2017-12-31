Motorcycle Commentary Please, Elon, Make an Electric Motorcycle!

I don’t believe in New Year’s Resolutions. As Thomas Jefferson said, “Never put off for tomorrow, what you can do today.” I believe in setting goals and immediately taking action, whether it is January 1 or December 1. If you have to wait until the New Year, the resolution must not be that important.

The conventional standards of resolutions were once a part of my life, and every New Year’s Eve I’d make my resolutions, such as riding faster, eating better, making people happier, drinking less, or whatever.

About five years ago that changed. I’ve since replaced resolution talk with what I’d like to see others accomplish throughout the upcoming year. Of course, there’s much I’d love to see in 2018 motorcycling. Here are a few of the headlines I’d like to see in 2018.

Elon Musk Designs Electric Motorcycle.

Come on, Elon, let’s get some of your non-stop energy into the electric motorcycle market. You’re designing tractor trailers and trucks, so motorcycles are the next logical step. While we’re at it, make them two-wheel drive with unbelievable traction control that will work in snow, and design the coolest user interface ever. Please start designing the Tesla Model MC. I will pre-order mine today.

Rider Learns How to Wrench.

I have some motorcycling friends that are amazing at their crafts, from plumbers to machinists to entrepreneurs running million-dollar businesses. Some are millennials, others pushing 40 like me, and the rest older. Sadly, only a handful of these friends know how to turn a wrench. Working on a motorcycle brings the personality of that bike closer to the rider’s soul. It’s also good for late-night self medicating, or to fill those cold winter nights when there’s a few feet of snow on the ground here in Northeast Pennsylvania. For 2018, motorcyclists should take the time to learn some wrenching, even if its a simple task like changing a spark plug or cleaning a chain.

Riders Ride More Than Post About Riding.

It’s great to expose your love of motorcycles across every social media platform. But sometimes riders do more posting than riding. It’s like the old clique of riders taking their $30k motorcycles and spending most of the day at the local Starbucks. For 2018, ride more and post less.

Valentino Rossi Claims 10th World Title.

I’m not a Valentino Rossi fanboy. I respect him because he’s a few months older than me, and what he has accomplished is beyond impressive. Give me a 200+ horsepower prototype, and have me race 18 rounds in 15 countries, and I’d falter. Though he’s surely showing signs of aging, he showed promise throughout 2017, and proved his super fitness by racing a mere 21 days after breaking his right leg in a motocross-training crash. Rossi is a true entrepreneur of the racetrack, and he deserves a 10th title so he can retire and become GP racing’s strongest promoter.

Competition Among Journalists Continues.

The motorcycle industry is awesome. Most journos from competing publications love to not only ride with their fellow writers, but relax. After the bikes are parked, we all bitch, talk about the new and the old, and the upcoming and forthcoming. This is good energy among friends, but once everyone gets behind the screen, it’s on. Friendly competition only brings a better product to the readers, and for 2018 I’m hoping to see this competition among moto-journalists strengthen. It’s simply better for the consumers.

Mid-Weight ADV Perfection.

Okay, this is a huge one for me. I’m buying a KTM 1090 Adventure R because I need serious off-road ability and no more proving my ADV skills on an the old clunky “el mule” (no caps needed) V-Strom DL1000 I have with like 80k miles. The main reason for the 1090 R? A 21-inch rim and tubeless tires. I have three Hondas in my basement (yep, I’m East Coast!), and I’d love to have a Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, but I can’t deal with tubes.

It’s not that I can’t, but I won’t. I wanted a Ducati Multistrada 950, but it’s not exactly built for the off-road beatings that I know the KTM will take. Plus it has a 19-inch front wheel. Ducati…if you had a 21-/18-inch wheel setup with spoked rims, and a bit more suspension travel, my $15,000 investment would have come your way.

Ducati V4: Significant Improvement Over Beloved V2.

Yes, onto Ducati again. I own a few motorcycles, and five of eight are V-twins, and three are Ducatis. The others are a V4 (Honda VFR800F), and some single-cylinder dirt bikes. There’s also my three-year old son’s Yamaha TT-R50, which was the only bike I crashed in the past five years…we won’t go there.

I’ve had nothing but pure love for the Ducati twin, but the times they are a-changin’ and the new Pangiale V4 has surfaced. I’m a huge fan of Aprilia V4 machinery, and it’ll be interesting to see what Ducati has created. I’m heading to Valencia in three weeks to see if this is the real deal. I am not so much in love with the styling, but the sound of that engine trumps any dislike of looks. I’m hoping not to like it too much—I don’t want to go broke in 2018 due to buying motorcycles.

They are my wishes for what I want to see in 2018. What do you think 2018 will bring to motorcycle world?