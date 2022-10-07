2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE Review [10 Fast Facts From the Canyons]

Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 is an excellent foray into the middleweight ADV world. Associate Editor Neil Wyenn owns a 2021 model, and has spent the last year adding and improving various aspects of his bike. Some add-ons are more vital others, and he lets us into his secrets for getting the most out of the Yamaha Ténéré. His total enthusiasm for ADV riding and the Yamaha Ténéré in particular were pretty obvious to me—I’m sure you’ll feel the same. Links to all the items he mentions are below.

In our second segment, I chat with Court Rand of Freedom Bike Rental in Ecuador. It was approaching ten years ago that Associate Editor Jess McKinley did their High Andes and Deep Amazon Tour, and ever since reading his story, I’ve always wanted to go myself. Maybe the time is now! Court talks to me about the myriad of options his company offers—not just bike rentals of course, but even side-by-side and jeeps too, on guided and self-guided tours. Court’s telling of Ecuador makes it sound mystical, magical and of course very tempting. Hey—we’ll see you there!

