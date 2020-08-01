2021 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (9 Fast Facts from Europe)

While there isn’t much new about the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT, there are a few changes to the big German sport-touring motorcycle that are of interest—both standard and optional equipment. Here’s what our European sources tell us is going to be different on the ’21 GT.
- Reverse is no longer an option on the BMW K 1600 GT—it’s standard. In 2021, every version of the GT gets reverse.
- The two Option 719 colorways are replaced with a new color. Welcome Option 719 Mineral White Metallic, and say goodbye to Option 719 Stardust Metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet Metallic/Ivory. Black Storm Metallic and Black Storm Metallic/Glacier Silver Metallic are returning.
- Black is the color for the 2021. Whichever color you chose for the GT, the engine and frame will be black for ’21.
- The lighting is upgraded for the standard GT. Both the adaptive turning lights and DLRs are included on every GT.
- The tire pressure monitoring system is now a standard feature on all versions of the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT.
- Engine protection bars are now available as an option.
- The Tour Package gets auxiliary LED headlights.
- There won’t be a Safety Package in 2021.
- We don’t have prices or availability dates yet.
2021 BMW K 1600 GT Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 125+ mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 5.3 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 or 32.7 inches; various optional seats
- Curb weight: 736 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Black Storm Metallic/Glacier Silver Metallic
- Option 719 Mineral White Metallic
2021 BMW K 1600 GT Price: $MSRP TBA