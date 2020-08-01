2021 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (9 Fast Facts from Europe)

While there isn’t much new about the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT, there are a few changes to the big German sport-touring motorcycle that are of interest—both standard and optional equipment. Here’s what our European sources tell us is going to be different on the ’21 GT.

Reverse is no longer an option on the BMW K 1600 GT—it’s standard. In 2021, every version of the GT gets reverse.

The two Option 719 colorways are replaced with a new color. Welcome Option 719 Mineral White Metallic, and say goodbye to Option 719 Stardust Metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet Metallic/Ivory. Black Storm Metallic and Black Storm Metallic/Glacier Silver Metallic are returning.

Black is the color for the 2021. Whichever color you chose for the GT, the engine and frame will be black for ’21.

The lighting is upgraded for the standard GT. Both the adaptive turning lights and DLRs are included on every GT.

The tire pressure monitoring system is now a standard feature on all versions of the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT.

Engine protection bars are now available as an option.

The Tour Package gets auxiliary LED headlights.

There won’t be a Safety Package in 2021.

We don’t have prices or availability dates yet.

2021 BMW K 1600 GT Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Inline-6

Displacement: 1649cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm

Maximum speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 5.3 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 63.7 inches

Rake: 27.8 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 or 32.7 inches; various optional seats

Curb weight: 736 pounds

Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg

COLORS