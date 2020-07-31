2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks

With all the upheaval around the world, it’s never too late to introduce a 2020 model. In this case, there are two more new models from MV Agusta—the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS and 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS.

It’s the SCS that makes these MVs different. Debuted on the 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS we reviewed, in the case of the Brutale and Dragster 800s, the SCS is MV Agusta’s 2.0 Smart Clutch System.

Designed with clutch wizards Rekluse, the 2.0 SCS automatically disengages the clutch as you come to a stop. When you’re ready to resume, the clutch re-engages as the revs rise. It is generally known as a centrifugal clutch.

The 2.0 SCS on the 2020 Brutale and Dragster 800s makes manual clutching superfluous, as the SCS models also have up/down clutchless quickshifting.

According to an MV Agusta spokesman, the 2.0 SCS enables “the rider to pull away with a smooth-ness that would be difficult to replicate with a manual clutch or other assisted gear systems.”

In his review of the Turismo, Ultimate Motorcycling President Arthur Coldwells noted, “The Rekluse clutch is very sensitive and allows for slower than walking speed control, as well as elegantly smooth takeoffs from a standstill. Instant acceleration from at rest is incredibly impressive—just twist the throttle as hard as you like, and the Turismo responds perfectly.”

While traditionalists may call foul, the combination of the auto-clutch and clutchless shifting worked on the Turismo, and we have no doubt it will replicate its performance on the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS and 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS (and Dragster 800 RR SCS) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Maximum power: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm

Maximum torque: 64 ft/lbs @ 10,100 rpm

Maximum speed: 152 mph

Fueling: Mikuni six-injector throttle bodies w/ Eldor EM2.0 ECU

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Radius CX automatic clutch w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted Marzocchi aluminum fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.9 inches

Wheels: Aluminum alloy (Dragster: aluminum alloy rim w/ wire spokes)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/50 x 17 (Dragster: 200/50 x 17)

Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm steel disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches (Dragster: 33.3 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Claimed dry weight: 386 pounds (Dragster: 370 pounds)

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS Colors

Shock Pearl Red/Avio Grey

Ago Silver/Dark Metallic Grey

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS Colors

Night Grey/Solar Beam/Metallic Carbon Black

Ice Pearl White/Neon Green/Metallic Carbon Black PRICES

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS Price: MSRP TBA

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS Price: MSRP TBA

2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks