Saturday, August 1, 2020
2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks

With all the upheaval around the world, it’s never too late to introduce a 2020 model. In this case, there are two more new models from MV Agusta—the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS and 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS.

It’s the SCS that makes these MVs different. Debuted on the 2018 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS we reviewed, in the case of the Brutale and Dragster 800s, the SCS is MV Agusta’s 2.0 Smart Clutch System.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS First Look
2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS

Designed with clutch wizards Rekluse, the 2.0 SCS automatically disengages the clutch as you come to a stop. When you’re ready to resume, the clutch re-engages as the revs rise. It is generally known as a centrifugal clutch.

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS First Look
2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS

The 2.0 SCS on the 2020 Brutale and Dragster 800s makes manual clutching superfluous, as the SCS models also have up/down clutchless quickshifting.

According to an MV Agusta spokesman, the 2.0 SCS enables “the rider to pull away with a smooth-ness that would be difficult to replicate with a manual clutch or other assisted gear systems.”

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS and Brutale 800 RR SCS First Look
MV Agusta’s 2.0 Smart Clutch System

In his review of the Turismo, Ultimate Motorcycling President Arthur Coldwells noted, “The Rekluse clutch is very sensitive and allows for slower than walking speed control, as well as elegantly smooth takeoffs from a standstill. Instant acceleration from at rest is incredibly impressive—just twist the throttle as hard as you like, and the Turismo responds perfectly.”

While traditionalists may call foul, the combination of the auto-clutch and clutchless shifting worked on the Turismo, and we have no doubt it will replicate its performance on the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS and 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS (and Dragster 800 RR SCS) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-3
  • Displacement: 798cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
  • Compression ratio: 13.3:1
  • Maximum power: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 64 ft/lbs @ 10,100 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 152 mph
  • Fueling: Mikuni six-injector throttle bodies w/ Eldor EM2.0 ECU
  • Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Radius CX automatic clutch w/ hydraulic actuation
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted Marzocchi aluminum fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.9 inches
  • Wheels: Aluminum alloy (Dragster: aluminum alloy rim w/ wire spokes)
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/50 x 17 (Dragster: 200/50 x 17)
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder
  • Rear brake: 220mm steel disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 9 Plus w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
  • Seat height: 32.7 inches (Dragster: 33.3 inches)
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
  • Claimed dry weight: 386 pounds (Dragster: 370 pounds)

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS Colors

  • Shock Pearl Red/Avio Grey
  • Ago Silver/Dark Metallic Grey

2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS Colors

  • Night Grey/Solar Beam/Metallic Carbon Black
  • Ice Pearl White/Neon Green/Metallic Carbon Black

    PRICES

  • 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR SCS Price: MSRP TBA
  • 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR SCS Price: MSRP TBA

2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks

