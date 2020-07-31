Friday, July 31, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 BMW R 1250 R First Look (9 Fast Facts From Europe)

The BMW R 1250 R gets a minor makeover for 2021, with several changes in the options available. We’re all familiar with the 1254cc motor with its dual-profile cams, liquid- and air-cooling, 136 horsepower and 105 ft/lbs of torque. Let’s dive into what’s is new about the 2021 BMW R 1250 R, as we are hearing from our European sources.

  1. Mineral Grey Metallic is the color of the year. It’s part of the Style Exclusive package.
  1. The 2021 BMW R 1250 R is now Euro 5 compliant. A big change is the loss of the ability to defeat ABS. It’s always on now.
  1. Driving Modes Pro is upgraded to include engine drag torque control and Core Screen Sport. Driving Modes Pro remains an option.

  1. The optional HP battery is replaced by a lighter-weight M battery.
  1. Forget Style HP. BMW is now calling it Style Sport. That also means the HP silencer is replaced in favor of the Sports silencer.
  1. The custom-minded Option 719 Shadow milled-parts package has been expanded. The engine housing front cover and cylinder head covers are black/silver anodized.

  1. There’s a new Option 719 Shadow II milled-parts package for R 1250 R. Black/silver anodizing is added to the mirrors, hand levers, shift lever, rider footrests, and expansion tank cover Option 719 pieces.
  1. If you like the Shadow and Shadow II treatments to the Option 719 milled-parts package, you now have two more options: Storm and Storm II.
  1. Stock up now if you like the Option 179 HP and HP II milled-parts packages—they are dropped for 2021. The Option 719 seat will also no longer be available.

2021 BMW R 1250 R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1254cc
  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 27.6 degrees
  • Trail: 4.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
  • Curb weight: 527 pounds
  • Color: Style Exclusive Mineral Grey Metallic
  • 2021 BMW R 1250 R Price: MSRP TBA

 

