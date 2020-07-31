2021 BMW R 1250 R First Look (9 Fast Facts From Europe)

The BMW R 1250 R gets a minor makeover for 2021, with several changes in the options available. We’re all familiar with the 1254cc motor with its dual-profile cams, liquid- and air-cooling, 136 horsepower and 105 ft/lbs of torque. Let’s dive into what’s is new about the 2021 BMW R 1250 R, as we are hearing from our European sources.
- Mineral Grey Metallic is the color of the year. It’s part of the Style Exclusive package.
- The 2021 BMW R 1250 R is now Euro 5 compliant. A big change is the loss of the ability to defeat ABS. It’s always on now.
- Driving Modes Pro is upgraded to include engine drag torque control and Core Screen Sport. Driving Modes Pro remains an option.
- The optional HP battery is replaced by a lighter-weight M battery.
- Forget Style HP. BMW is now calling it Style Sport. That also means the HP silencer is replaced in favor of the Sports silencer.
- The custom-minded Option 719 Shadow milled-parts package has been expanded. The engine housing front cover and cylinder head covers are black/silver anodized.
- There’s a new Option 719 Shadow II milled-parts package for R 1250 R. Black/silver anodizing is added to the mirrors, hand levers, shift lever, rider footrests, and expansion tank cover Option 719 pieces.
- If you like the Shadow and Shadow II treatments to the Option 719 milled-parts package, you now have two more options: Storm and Storm II.
- Stock up now if you like the Option 179 HP and HP II milled-parts packages—they are dropped for 2021. The Option 719 seat will also no longer be available.
2021 BMW R 1250 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 27.6 degrees
- Trail: 4.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
- Curb weight: 527 pounds
- Color: Style Exclusive Mineral Grey Metallic
- 2021 BMW R 1250 R Price: MSRP TBA