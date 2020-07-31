2021 BMW R 1250 R First Look (9 Fast Facts From Europe)

The BMW R 1250 R gets a minor makeover for 2021, with several changes in the options available. We’re all familiar with the 1254cc motor with its dual-profile cams, liquid- and air-cooling, 136 horsepower and 105 ft/lbs of torque. Let’s dive into what’s is new about the 2021 BMW R 1250 R, as we are hearing from our European sources.

Mineral Grey Metallic is the color of the year. It’s part of the Style Exclusive package.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 R is now Euro 5 compliant. A big change is the loss of the ability to defeat ABS. It’s always on now.

Driving Modes Pro is upgraded to include engine drag torque control and Core Screen Sport. Driving Modes Pro remains an option.

The optional HP battery is replaced by a lighter-weight M battery.

Forget Style HP. BMW is now calling it Style Sport. That also means the HP silencer is replaced in favor of the Sports silencer.

The custom-minded Option 719 Shadow milled-parts package has been expanded. The engine housing front cover and cylinder head covers are black/silver anodized.

There’s a new Option 719 Shadow II milled-parts package for R 1250 R. Black/silver anodizing is added to the mirrors, hand levers, shift lever, rider footrests, and expansion tank cover Option 719 pieces.

If you like the Shadow and Shadow II treatments to the Option 719 milled-parts package, you now have two more options: Storm and Storm II.

Stock up now if you like the Option 179 HP and HP II milled-parts packages—they are dropped for 2021. The Option 719 seat will also no longer be available.

2021 BMW R 1250 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS