KTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle

When KTM says, Ready To Race, they are serious. KTM Motorsports is offering two full race-spec 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP motorcycles for sale.

This is a motorcycle capable of hitting the front row in MotoGP qualifying, as it did at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli lasts year. Additionally, the RC16 had eight top-10 finishes in 2019. Without any doubt, the 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP would be the ultimate track day motorcycle to own. However, you will have to supply the skill to ride it.

In addition to the RC16, for the asking price, you get a set of Pol Espargaró leathers, a signed helmet, and a VIP Moto GP Event Pack.

The last goodie might be a bit tricky to redeem this year due to the restrictions on public attendance at MotoGP races. According to a KTM spokesman, the package includes “a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear. Weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit with full catering and refreshment options.”

If a 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP sounds like something you’d like to have in your garage, and you have €288,000 on hand, drop an email to rc16@ktm.com. They will be compiling a list of potential purchasers, and reserve the right to select the two RC16 buyers.

Photography by Sebas Romero

2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP Specs

ENGINE

Type: V-4

Displacement: 1000cc

Maximum power: 255+ horsepower

Redline: 18,500 rpm

Maximum speed: 211+ mph

Valvetrain: Four pneumatically actuated valves per cylinder

Exhaust: Akropovič

Engine management: Ride-by-wire Magneti Marelli

Transmission: Seamless shifting

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tubular trellis

Suspension: WP

Wheels: Forged magnesium

Tires: Michelin

Front brakes: 340mm carbon-fiber disc w/ aluminum Brembo caliper (320mm discs included)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES