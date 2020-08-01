KTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle

Saturday, August 1, 2020
When KTM says, Ready To Race, they are serious. KTM Motorsports is offering two full race-spec 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP motorcycles for sale.

This is a motorcycle capable of hitting the front row in MotoGP qualifying, as it did at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli lasts year. Additionally, the RC16 had eight top-10 finishes in 2019. Without any doubt, the 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP would be the ultimate track day motorcycle to own. However, you will have to supply the skill to ride it.

In addition to the RC16, for the asking price, you get a set of Pol Espargaró leathers, a signed helmet, and a VIP Moto GP Event Pack.

The last goodie might be a bit tricky to redeem this year due to the restrictions on public attendance at MotoGP races. According to a KTM spokesman, the package includes “a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear. Weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit with full catering and refreshment options.”

2019 KTM RC16 For Sale - Price
Pol Espargaró at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

If a 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP sounds like something you’d like to have in your garage, and you have €288,000 on hand, drop an email to rc16@ktm.com. They will be compiling a list of potential purchasers, and reserve the right to select the two RC16 buyers.

Photography by Sebas Romero

2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: V-4
  • Displacement: 1000cc
  • Maximum power: 255+ horsepower
  • Redline: 18,500 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 211+ mph
  • Valvetrain: Four pneumatically actuated valves per cylinder
  • Exhaust: Akropovič
  • Engine management: Ride-by-wire Magneti Marelli
  • Transmission: Seamless shifting

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel tubular trellis
  • Suspension: WP
  • Wheels: Forged magnesium
  • Tires: Michelin
  • Front brakes: 340mm carbon-fiber disc w/ aluminum Brembo caliper (320mm discs included)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Fuel capacity: 5.8 gallons
  • Dry weight: 346 pounds

    2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP Price: €288,000 w/ extras

