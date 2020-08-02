2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Back for 2021, the BMW S 1000 RR won’t be getting any functional changes. Instead, BMW is focusing on new options for the 205-horsepower superbike. Our European spies have slipped a sneak peek under the door.
- The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR will be Euro 5 compliant. That may mean the ABS cannot be defeated. However, we will wait and see if there is some sort of track-only option that can make that change.
- Track day aficionados will like the new M GPS Laptrigger. Plug in an activation code, and a GPS sensor will communicate with the instrument cluster. Lap times and lap counts will be logged via GPS. Be patient—this feature won’t be enabled until December.
- Also appealing to track day riders the new M Endurance chain.
- There are two new exhaust options for the S 1000 RR. You have a choice between the Sports muffler and the M titanium exhaust system. These options hit the dealers in October.
- The 2021 RR has a new optional M milled parts package with an impressive list of detail pieces. The M milled parts package includes a clutch and brake lever protectors, folding clutch and brake levers, engine protectors, and footpegs. This package will not be available until September.
- There is also a new Sports package available. It includes an M Endurance chain, USB charging port, and the M GPS Laptrigger code. All three of these features are available individually. You’ll have to wait for the Sports package—it won’t be ready until December.
- There are two colors for 2021: Black Storm Metallic and Racing Red Non-Metallic.
- We don’t have US prices or availability yet for the 2021 BMW S 1000 RR.
2021 BMW S 1000 RR Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Final drive: 525 chain
FRAME
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum cast
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 195/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed Hayes calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ multiple setting, including off
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Rake: 23.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 434 pounds
- Colors: Black Storm Metallic; Racing Red Non-Metallic
- 2021 BMW S 1000 RR Price: $MSRP TBA