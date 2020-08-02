Sunday, August 2, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Back for 2021, the BMW S 1000 RR won’t be getting any functional changes. Instead, BMW is focusing on new options for the 205-horsepower superbike. Our European spies have slipped a sneak peek under the door.

  1. The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR will be Euro 5 compliant. That may mean the ABS cannot be defeated. However, we will wait and see if there is some sort of track-only option that can make that change.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR - First Look

  1. Track day aficionados will like the new M GPS Laptrigger. Plug in an activation code, and a GPS sensor will communicate with the instrument cluster. Lap times and lap counts will be logged via GPS. Be patient—this feature won’t be enabled until December.
  1. Also appealing to track day riders the new M Endurance chain.
  1. There are two new exhaust options for the S 1000 RR. You have a choice between the Sports muffler and the M titanium exhaust system. These options hit the dealers in October.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR - MSRP

  1. The 2021 RR has a new optional M milled parts package with an impressive list of detail pieces. The M milled parts package includes a clutch and brake lever protectors, folding clutch and brake levers, engine protectors, and footpegs. This package will not be available until September.
  1. There is also a new Sports package available. It includes an M Endurance chain, USB charging port, and the M GPS Laptrigger code. All three of these features are available individually. You’ll have to wait for the Sports package—it won’t be ready until December.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR - Price

  1. There are two colors for 2021: Black Storm Metallic and Racing Red Non-Metallic.
  1. We don’t have US prices or availability yet for the 2021 BMW S 1000 RR.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR Specs

MOTOR

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 999cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
  • Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 11,000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
  • Final drive: 525 chain

FRAME

  • Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches
  • Wheels: Aluminum cast
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 195/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/  4-piston fixed Hayes calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Standard w/ multiple setting, including off

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Rake: 23.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 32.4 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 434 pounds
  • Colors: Black Storm Metallic; Racing Red Non-Metallic
  • 2021 BMW S 1000 RR Price: $MSRP TBA

Previous articleKTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoGP

KTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
When KTM says, Ready To Race, they are serious. KTM Motorsports is offering two full race-spec 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (9 Fast Facts from Europe)

Don Williams -
0
While there isn’t much new about the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT, there are a few changes to the big German sport-touring motorcycle that...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks

Don Williams -
0
With all the upheaval around the world, it’s never too late to introduce a 2020 model. In this case, there are two more new...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 R First Look (9 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
The BMW R 1250 R gets a minor makeover for 2021, with several changes in the options available. We’re all familiar with the 1254cc...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

What’s My Dream Motorcycle? It Depends on the Ride

Mike Grady -
0
In the real world, there’s no such thing as the ultimate motorcycle—no bike that excels at every type of riding, whether it’s touring, cruising,...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Scary Dream of Crashing at Valencia Proves Positive

Ron Lieback -
0
I’m at full lean, heading through turn 13 at Jerez—that long left sweeper where the knee plants at triple-digit speeds. I hear the rider...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Back for 2021, the BMW S 1000 RR won’t be getting any functional changes. Instead, BMW is focusing on new options for the 205-horsepower...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
When KTM says, Ready To Race, they are serious. KTM Motorsports is offering two full race-spec 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 GT First Look (9 Fast Facts from Europe)

Don Williams -
0
While there isn’t much new about the 2021 BMW K 1600 GT, there are a few changes to the big German sport-touring motorcycle that...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 RR SCS First Looks

Don Williams -
0
With all the upheaval around the world, it’s never too late to introduce a 2020 model. In this case, there are two more new...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 R First Look (9 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
The BMW R 1250 R gets a minor makeover for 2021, with several changes in the options available. We’re all familiar with the 1254cc...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

What’s My Dream Motorcycle? It Depends on the Ride

Mike Grady -
0
In the real world, there’s no such thing as the ultimate motorcycle—no bike that excels at every type of riding, whether it’s touring, cruising,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling