Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Yamaha MT-10 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Yamaha MT-10 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

While European manufacturers are one-upping each other with upright naked open-class sportbikes that get more outlandishly powered and knife-edge handling, Yamaha has focused on making the YZF-R1 superbike based 2020 Yamaha MT-10 an effective street-going motorcycle. While it might not be your choice when going to the track, you will be fully satisfied with its performance in canyons, mountain roads, and in urban confines.

Powering the MT-10 is the latest iteration of the now-legendary crossplane crankshaft motor. Its unique configuration gives the MT-10 outstand low-rpm and midrange power, and that is where the bread is butter in the real world of sport riding. The ride-by-wire powerplant has two power modes, with the softer one definitely smoothing out the power delivery, though at the cost of ultimate performance.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-10 chassis is based on the R1, though tightened up for the speeds you find on the street rather than at a World Superbike race. Along with the KYB suspension that is tuned for, you got it, the real world of riding, the MT-10 doesn’t beat you up on less than perfect back roads. Strong braking and standard ABS help bail you out should you get into trouble. The Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20 are excellent, but a bit dated—this gives you an easy handling upgrade path.

Amazingly forgiving and indulging, the 2020 Yamaha MT-10 is one of those motorcycles that will turn you into a better rider on the street. It might not be all you want, but it could be precisely what you need.

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4 w/ crossplane crankshaft
  • Displacement: 998cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.0:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate assist-and-slipper clutch
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted KYB fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
  • Rake: 24.0 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 30 mpg
  • Curb weight: 463 pounds
  • Colors: Matte Raven Black; Ice Fluo
  • 2020 Yamaha MT-10 Price: $12,999 MSRP

2020 Yamaha MT-10 Photo Gallery

 

Previous article2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

Don Williams -
0
After last year’s major overhaul, the 2021 Beta Xtrainer doesn’t get any significant changes, unless stickers and plastic color are a huge deal to...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Review: Outstanding Sporster

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycles are different things to different people. Cruisers remain a mystery to some motorcyclists—even veteran riders—who can’t quite understand the appeal of something that...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Don Williams -
0
Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Yamaha MT-10 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
While European manufacturers are one-upping each other with upright naked open-class sportbikes that get more outlandishly powered and knife-edge handling, Yamaha has focused on...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

Don Williams -
0
After last year’s major overhaul, the 2021 Beta Xtrainer doesn’t get any significant changes, unless stickers and plastic color are a huge deal to...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Review: Outstanding Sporster

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycles are different things to different people. Cruisers remain a mystery to some motorcyclists—even veteran riders—who can’t quite understand the appeal of something that...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling