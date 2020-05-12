2020 Yamaha MT-10 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

While European manufacturers are one-upping each other with upright naked open-class sportbikes that get more outlandishly powered and knife-edge handling, Yamaha has focused on making the YZF-R1 superbike based 2020 Yamaha MT-10 an effective street-going motorcycle. While it might not be your choice when going to the track, you will be fully satisfied with its performance in canyons, mountain roads, and in urban confines.

Powering the MT-10 is the latest iteration of the now-legendary crossplane crankshaft motor. Its unique configuration gives the MT-10 outstand low-rpm and midrange power, and that is where the bread is butter in the real world of sport riding. The ride-by-wire powerplant has two power modes, with the softer one definitely smoothing out the power delivery, though at the cost of ultimate performance.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-10 chassis is based on the R1, though tightened up for the speeds you find on the street rather than at a World Superbike race. Along with the KYB suspension that is tuned for, you got it, the real world of riding, the MT-10 doesn’t beat you up on less than perfect back roads. Strong braking and standard ABS help bail you out should you get into trouble. The Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20 are excellent, but a bit dated—this gives you an easy handling upgrade path.

Amazingly forgiving and indulging, the 2020 Yamaha MT-10 is one of those motorcycles that will turn you into a better rider on the street. It might not be all you want, but it could be precisely what you need.

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4 w/ crossplane crankshaft

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist-and-slipper clutch

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted KYB fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S20

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Rake: 24.0 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 30 mpg

Curb weight: 463 pounds

Colors: Matte Raven Black; Ice Fluo

2020 Yamaha MT-10 Price: $12,999 MSRP

2020 Yamaha MT-10 Photo Gallery