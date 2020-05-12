One-Off Factory Custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire in Charity Auction

Harley-Davidson is building a one-off custom LiveWire to be auctioned by Bonhams for the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The Bonhams online auction for the unique electric motorcycle is now underway and will run until Tuesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. EDT. Only bidders in the United States can participate, and the winning bid comes with a few one-of-a-kind perks.

Looking at the factory custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the paint jumps out as a prominent custom feature. Thes styling and design team at Harley-Davidson came up with the paint and graphics package specifically for this auction.

“The Harley-Davidson design team created the custom paint and graphics on this motorcycle to accentuate the natural forms of the LiveWire,” Harley-Davidson General Manager of Brand Marketing Jon Bekefy said. “It’s a very unique and stunning motorcycle that is truly one of a kind.”

Designers also dipped into The Harley-Davidson Genuine Parts and Accessories to outfit the charity LiveWire with some tasty carbon fiber bits–Speed Screen Blade, Tail Section Cowl, and Tank Trim. Finally, unspecified members of the Davidson family will be signing the LiveWire.

Collectors will want to note that this LiveWire is #500 of the 500 First Strike editions of the electric motorcycle. After this, LiveWires will not be numbered.

The winning bidder and a guest won’t just be handed the custom LiveWire. The motorcycle will be presented at Harley-Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee. Then, the winner and guest go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Harley-Davidson, plus a private hosted tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum.

“When entire communities come together to support people in times of need, organizations like United Way are able to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher. “The funds raised by auctioning this customized motorcycle will allow us to better provide needed services for individuals and families recovering from COVID-19, and support our efforts to bring communities back stronger than before. Thank you, Harley-Davidson, Bonhams, and everyone involved in supporting this special event.”

“We are all affected by the current situation, and the impact it has on the most at-risk portions of society,” Bekefy said. “As a longtime partner of the United Way, and inspired by their continued resilience in this crisis, Harley-Davidson is honored to have a part to play in the relief effort and to inspire our community about the open road ahead.”

At the time this story was published, bidding stood at $10,000.