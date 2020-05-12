Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event To Run Saturday

NBCSN will air the inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX event on Saturday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The 90-minute program will feature virtual supercross racing between riders in the 450SX and 250SX Supercross classes, with Marvin Musquin, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper, and Alex Martin among the marquee names competing.

The gaming platform is Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3, which allows racers to compete head-to-head under the supervision of a Race Director. Kevin Windham will fill the role of Race Director, which allows him to manage multiple camera angles to make sure all the best racing is caught, as well as more mundane chores such as assigning positions at the starting line.

Enhancing the experience is the NBC Sports broadcasting team of Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, and Daniel Blair.

The Inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event will be held on the 2019 Anaheim 1 track at Angel Stadium.

There will also be guest appearances by racers who aren’t competing, including Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, the top two riders in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings. We’re told that Blake Baggett will have a humorous piece on possible mechanical issues in virtual supercross.

If you can’t watch it live, don’t worry. The 90-minute show will be available on-demand on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram

Inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event Lineup

450SX Class

  • Benny Bloss, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM
  • Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki
  • Adam Enticknap, HEP Motorsports Suzuki
  • Vince Friese, Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
  • Marvin Musquin, Red Bull KTM
  • Aaron Plessinger, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
  • Austin Politelli, TPJ Fly Racing

250SX Class

  • Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
  • Jamison DuClos, Rock River Yamaha
  • RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
  • Brandon Hartranft, TLD Red Bull KTM
  • Josh Hill, Monster Energy Fox Racing
  • Jett Lawrence, GEICO Honda
  • Alex Martin, Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing

 

 

Don Williams
