2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

After last year’s major overhaul, the 2021 Beta Xtrainer doesn’t get any significant changes, unless stickers and plastic color are a huge deal to you. Regardless, the Beta Xtrainer is still worth a peek, reminding us that this unusual enduro motorcycle exists and caters to various niches. It’s a motorcycle with a slightly shrunk chassis and a torquey two-stroke motor—built for serious trail riding rather than racing.

Riders coming up the trail rider ranks though the Japanese air-cooled four-stroke offerings hit a wall at the Honda CRF250F, Kawasaki KLX230R, and Yamaha TT-R230. From there, the next step up is a considerably taller, more expensive, and higher performance motorcycle. Kawasaki has made the transition a bit smoother with its new liquid-cooled KLX300R, but there is nothing like the unique landing spot that the 2021 Beta Xtrainer offers.

Experienced riders will be attracted to the Xtrainer’s ability to make short work of the most challenging trails, as it is light, nimble, and close to the ground. Plus, the motor pulls strong off the bottom without spinning the tire, and has the agility of a two-stroke.

The Xtrainer is a top-seller in the off-road enduro category, according to Beta, and there are a few good reasons for that.

The electric-start 293cc two-stroke motor is a sweetheart. It’s tuned for trail riding with a fluid power delivery. It features a counterbalancer to reduce fatigue (new last year), an adjustable Beta Progressive Powervalve to widen the powerband, two power modes, and electronic oil inject. There’s a Keihin 36mm PWK carb, though we’re spoiled and want EFI these days.

Beta has kept the seat height approachable, which is a big help when moving a rider up a class. Although a 35.8-inch seat height might now sound low, relatively speaking it is. Making the seat height is even more manageable is the 235ish-pound curb weight of the 2021 Beta Xtrainer–30 pounds lighter than a CRF250F, for example.

We’ve never been thrilled with the Ollé suspension, and it does return for 2021. We appreciate the shorter travel to keep the seat height down, and the soft settings–we just want smoother, higher-quality action. Fortunately, Beta offers an upgrade route if you aren’t satisfied with the stock units. Further, Beta was a wide range of extra goodies you can put on the Xtrainer to customize it for your needs.

As the entire chassis is returning, expect the 2021 Beta Xtrainer to be a great-handling machine. It’s hard to be compact ergos, light weight, a smoother motor, and a low center of gravity when it comes time to take on the toughest single-tracks around.

The price for the 2021 Beta Xtrainer is an accessible $7699, and it is available now at Beta dealers. However, the BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) option that allows you to have the motorcycle highly customized by the importer is not currently offered.

2021 Beta Xtrainer Specs

ENGINE

Type: Two-stroke single

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor

Exhaust valve: Beta Progressive Valve

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric (kick optional)

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multi-disc

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Perimeter-style chromoly

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable inverted 43mm Ollé R16V fork; 10.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Ollé R16V shock; 10.6 inches

Tires: Michelin Soft Enduro Competition

Front tire: 80 x 100-21

Rear tire: 140 x 60-18

Front brake: 260mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm rotor

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.8 inches

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

Footpeg height: 15.4 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

Oil tank capacity: 23 ounces

Curb weight: 235 pounds (approx.)

2021 Beta Xtrainer Price: