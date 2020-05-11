Monday, May 11, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

After last year’s major overhaul, the 2021 Beta Xtrainer doesn’t get any significant changes, unless stickers and plastic color are a huge deal to you. Regardless, the Beta Xtrainer is still worth a peek, reminding us that this unusual enduro motorcycle exists and caters to various niches. It’s a motorcycle with a slightly shrunk chassis and a torquey two-stroke motor—built for serious trail riding rather than racing.

Riders coming up the trail rider ranks though the Japanese air-cooled four-stroke offerings hit a wall at the Honda CRF250F, Kawasaki KLX230R, and Yamaha TT-R230. From there, the next step up is a considerably taller, more expensive, and higher performance motorcycle. Kawasaki has made the transition a bit smoother with its new liquid-cooled KLX300R, but there is nothing like the unique landing spot that the 2021 Beta Xtrainer offers.

Experienced riders will be attracted to the Xtrainer’s ability to make short work of the most challenging trails, as it is light, nimble, and close to the ground. Plus, the motor pulls strong off the bottom without spinning the tire, and has the agility of a two-stroke.

The Xtrainer is a top-seller in the off-road enduro category, according to Beta, and there are a few good reasons for that.

The electric-start 293cc two-stroke motor is a sweetheart. It’s tuned for trail riding with a fluid power delivery. It features a counterbalancer to reduce fatigue (new last year), an adjustable Beta Progressive Powervalve to widen the powerband, two power modes, and electronic oil inject. There’s a Keihin 36mm PWK carb, though we’re spoiled and want EFI these days.

Beta has kept the seat height approachable, which is a big help when moving a rider up a class. Although a 35.8-inch seat height might now sound low, relatively speaking it is. Making the seat height is even more manageable is the 235ish-pound curb weight of the 2021 Beta Xtrainer–30 pounds lighter than a CRF250F, for example.

We’ve never been thrilled with the Ollé suspension, and it does return for 2021. We appreciate the shorter travel to keep the seat height down, and the soft settings–we just want smoother, higher-quality action. Fortunately, Beta offers an upgrade route if you aren’t satisfied with the stock units. Further, Beta was a wide range of extra goodies you can put on the Xtrainer to customize it for your needs.

As the entire chassis is returning, expect the 2021 Beta Xtrainer to be a great-handling machine. It’s hard to be compact ergos, light weight, a smoother motor, and a low center of gravity when it comes time to take on the toughest single-tracks around.

The price for the 2021 Beta Xtrainer is an accessible $7699, and it is available now at Beta dealers. However, the BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) option that allows you to have the motorcycle highly customized by the importer is not currently offered.

2021 Beta Xtrainer Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Two-stroke single
  • Displacement: 293cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor
  • Exhaust valve: Beta Progressive Valve
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric (kick optional)
  • Lubrication: Electronic oil injection
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multi-disc
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Perimeter-style chromoly
  • Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable inverted 43mm Ollé R16V fork; 10.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Ollé R16V shock; 10.6 inches
  • Tires: Michelin Soft Enduro Competition
  • Front tire: 80 x 100-21
  • Rear tire: 140 x 60-18
  • Front brake: 260mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm rotor

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.8 inches
  • Seat height: 35.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
  • Footpeg height: 15.4 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Oil tank capacity: 23 ounces
  • Curb weight: 235 pounds (approx.)

2021 Beta Xtrainer Price:

  • $7799 MSRP

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Review: Outstanding Sporster
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Review: Outstanding Sporster

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycles are different things to different people. Cruisers remain a mystery to some motorcyclists—even veteran riders—who can’t quite understand the appeal of something that...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Don Williams -
0
Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP 2020 Goal: A 16-Race Series With 12 in Europe

Don Williams -
0
If you don’t speak Spanish, there’s a good chance you missed Dorna Sports CEO Carmello Ezpeleta talking about the eventual MotoGP 2020 Series on...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta Xtrainer First Look: Extreme Trail Bike

Don Williams -
0
After last year’s major overhaul, the 2021 Beta Xtrainer doesn’t get any significant changes, unless stickers and plastic color are a huge deal to...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Review: Outstanding Sporster

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycles are different things to different people. Cruisers remain a mystery to some motorcyclists—even veteran riders—who can’t quite understand the appeal of something that...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Don Williams -
0
Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling