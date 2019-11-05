2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Lineup First Look (12 Fast Facts)

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 1050XT, and V-Strom 1050XT Adventure First Look

Before we even get started, we will let the cat out of the bag. Although the V-Strom 1000 is being replaced with the V-Strom 1050, the engine has exactly the same bore, stroke, and 1037cc displacement. However, there are changed to the engine, and the new name is as good a differentiator as any. While the three flavors of the ADV-minded 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 are not all-new by any stretch of the imagination, there are significant upgrades for 2020. Let’s go over what they are.

Retro-angular plastic gives the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 distinctive styling. Based on the classic DR Big adventure/dual-sport motorcycle from the 1980s. It’s already polarizing in our offices—some editors like it, while others are less enthused. Without listing numbers, Suzuki claims an increase in power in the V-Strom 1050 motor, plus lower fuel consumption. The ride-by-wire DOHC 90-degree V-twin gets higher compression pistons (now 11.5:1 from 11.3:1), new camshaft profiles (more lift, less overlap), and new electronic 49mm throttle bodies (up from 45mm). There are now three power modes, along with four traction control settings. The ECU also gets a faster processor. You can keep track of the power and traction control settings on the new LCD instrument panel. There is also a USB charging port to the left of the instrument panel. The V-Strom 1050 powerplant will run cooler. There’s a new fan-assisted radiator that Suzuki says has 15 percent more cooling ability. Plus, there’s now an oil-cooler where the oil filter is mounted on the motor. To meet the latest European emissions standards, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 has a new catalyzer with improved efficiency. Mounted in the new fairing is a rectangular LED headlight. The taillight is also an LED. The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT and 1050XT Adventure get a three-axis IMU, plus plenty of electronic aids to go with it. Suzuki calls the suite the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). With the two XTs, you get cruise control, and hill-hold control. Braking is significantly upgraded, with motion- and weight-sensitive ABS, plus rear-wheel lift mitigation when braking downhill. The XTs also get a centerstand, adjustable windshield, handguards, new mirrors, wider footpegs, taller bars, a slightly lower two-piece seat that is adjustable, a tradition 12 V socket under the seat, LED turn signals, and an accessory bar (some call it a crash bar). | Stepping up to the flagship 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure gets you detachable, lockable aluminum panniers, plus heated grips. The V-Strom 1050XT gets the standout colors, while the 1050 and 1050XT Adventure are much more sedate. Orange and yellow dominate the two versions of the 1050XT, while the 1050 and 1050XT Adventure make their way with shades of gray. Suzuki has not determined a price for any of the motorcycles in the new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 lineup, and the availability is also up in the air.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 1050XT, and V-Strom 1050XT Adventure Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1037cc

Bore x stroke: 100 x 66mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 49mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: RK 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB fork; 6.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.3 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum (1050XT and 1050XT Adventure: Wire-spoke)

Tires: Bridgestone Battleax Adventure A41

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: Disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard (1050XT and 1050XT Adventure: IMU-supported ABS)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.2 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 33.7 inches (1050XT and 1050XT Adventure: 33.5 inches)

Ground clearance: 6.5 inches (1050XT and 1050XT Adventure: 6.3 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 520 pounds (1050XT: 545 pounds; 1050XT Adventure: N/A)

COLORS

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050: Glass Sparkle Black/Solid Iron Gray

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT: Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange; Pearl Brilliant White/Champion Yellow No. 2

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure: Glass Sparkle Black

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 1050XT, and V-Strom 1050XT Adventure Prices: MSRP TBA

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Lineup Photo Gallery