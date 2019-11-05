Tuesday, November 5, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Aprilia RS 660 First Look (10 Fast Facts)

2020 Aprilia RS 660 First Look (10 Fast Facts)

2020 Aprilia RS 660

After a year of anticipation, Aprilia officially unveiled the RS 660, a parallel twin that brings much-needed energy to the world of middleweight sportbikes.

Aprilia released all the details at 2019 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. Here’s a first look at a motorcycle we are eager to ride.

2020 Aprilia RS 660 First Look (10 Fast Facts)1. The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by an all-new 660cc forward-facing parallel twin that is Euro5 ready. Aprilia engineers basically used the front-half of the 1100cc RSV4 powerplant to develop the concept and measurements of the 100-horsepower RS 660 engine (peak power rpm and torque numbers were not released). The DOHC engine uses a 270-crankshaft design versus a 360- or 180-degree design. In the 360 design, both pistons move up and down in unison and only one is fired on each upstroke. On the 180 design, one piston reaches the top to be fired while the other one is bottomed out. The 270 design has one piston is stopped while the other is at full speed. The 270-degree configuration assists with traction and gives the motor a unique sound.

2. Unlike other middleweights that lack a full range of electronics, the RS 660 is loaded with the latest from the Noale-based Aprilia. The RS uses a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to measure the parameters needed to control the electronics.

The RS 660 has:

  • Traction control
  • Cornering ABS
  • Five riding modes (three for street; two for track)
  • Clutchless shifting via bi-direction quickshifter
  • Wheelie control
  • Engine braking

The RS 660 gets cruise control as standard, something typically not associated with middleweight sportbikes.

RS 660 Aprilia exhaust3. The Aprilia RS 660 weighs 372 pounds dry. Helping to keep the weight down is an aluminum frame that uses the engine as a load-bearing element and an aluminum swingarm.

4. Suspension duties in the front are handled by a fully adjustable Kayaba 41mm fork. An unnamed adjustable shock that shares the same mounting to the swingarm as the RSV4.

5. Brembo brakes are found all around, clamping dual 320mm discs up front.

6. The RS 660 arrives with a “double fairing” design that mimics the RSV4 superbike’s design. The extra outer fairing helps increase downforce to keep the bike stable at high speeds.

RS 660 Aprilia electronics7. The RS also borrows the triple front LED lighting setup from the RSV4. Daytime driving lights are standard, along with self-canceling turn signals and cornering lights.

8. Other highlights include a five-inch TFT dash, Aprilia’s new multimedia platform for smartphone connectivity, and new controls for easier navigation through the gauges.

9. The 2020 Aprilia RS 660 will be available in two color versions:

  • Purple and red, recalling the 1994 Reggiana Replica RS 250
  • Black

10. Aprilia has yet to report pricing or availability, but we’re expecting the RS 660 to arrive stateside by mid-summer 2020.

RS 660 Aprilia seat height

2020 Aprilia RS 660 Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Lineup First Look (12 Fast Facts)
Next article2020 KTM 390 Adventure First Look (10 Fast Facts)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha TMax and TMax Tech Max First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha TMax and TMax Tech Max Sport Scooters To many in the United States, the concept of a 'sport scooter' is a foreign one—and...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R First Look (16 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R First Look: Extensive Changes The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R broke cover at the 2019 ECIMA show in...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look: (14 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look: Comfort and Electronics Upgrades First launched in 2011 as the Ninja 1000, the Kawasaki catered to those who wanted the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx Unveiled with 60-Degree Revolution Max

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has officially unveiled the Pan America adventure tourer and Bronx streetfighter motorcycles, both using a new 60-degree v-twin.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 390 Adventure First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Austria enters the lightweight ADV segment with the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure, which uses the 390 Duke's engine, and styling from its older ADV sibling.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Lineup First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 1050XT, and V-Strom 1050XT Adventure First Look Before we even get started, we will let the cat out of the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha TMax and TMax Tech Max First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha TMax and TMax Tech Max Sport Scooters To many in the United States, the concept of a 'sport scooter' is a foreign one—and...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R First Look (16 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R First Look: Extensive Changes The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R broke cover at the 2019 ECIMA show in...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look: (14 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look: Comfort and Electronics Upgrades First launched in 2011 as the Ninja 1000, the Kawasaki catered to those who wanted the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx Unveiled with 60-Degree Revolution Max

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has officially unveiled the Pan America adventure tourer and Bronx streetfighter motorcycles, both using a new 60-degree v-twin.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 390 Adventure First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Austria enters the lightweight ADV segment with the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure, which uses the 390 Duke's engine, and styling from its older ADV sibling.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Aprilia RS 660 First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Aprilia RS 660 After a year of anticipation, Aprilia officially unveiled the RS 660, a parallel twin that brings much-needed energy to the world...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling