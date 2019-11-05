2020 KTM 390 Adventure First Look

Austria is diving into the lightweight ADV segment with the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure. It features a familiar single-cylinder powerplant in a new versatile chassis. Plus, it has plenty of electronics to go with it. Let’s look closer.

1. The 2020 KTM 390 Adventure gets the motor we’ve seen in the 390 Duke and RC 390. It is a powerful single-cylinder mill, displacing 373cc with a short-stroke architecture. The 390 Adventure’s engine has full-size features such as ride-by-wire EFI, traction control, a slipper clutch, and a counterbalancer. A bi-directional quickshift system is an option for the six-speed transmission, which has a slipper clutch.

2. WP provides the semi-adjustable suspension. WP Apex units are used at both ends, with travel approaching seven inches. There are no adjustments to the fork, with the shock having rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustability. WP is owned by the same company that owns KTM, so WP suspension is expected.

3. In addition to a trellis frame and subframe, the 390 Adventure gets a die-cast open-lattice swingarm. That’s what we get with the 790 and big V-twin KTM ADV motorcycles, so it’s only right that the little brother should get the same treatment. KTM doesn’t quote a curb weight, but it should be under 400 pounds.

4. The KTM 390 Adventure has the expected off-road friendly 19-/17-inch tire combo. Those are off-road ready cast-aluminum wheels shod with Continental TKC 70 rubber. If you decide you want something more aggressive in the dirt, or more street-friendly, you’ll have plenty of tire choices available.

5. KTM claims as far as 249 miles between gas stops. The fuel tank holds 3.8 gallons—quite a bit for a lightweight ADV motorcycle.

6. For dirt or street riding, the windshield height is adjustable.

7. Along with the ride-by-wire system comes sophisticated ABS. Although KTM doesn’t claim an IMU, the 390 Adventure has Cornering ABS. When venturing into the dirt, Offroad ABS relinquishes control of the rear wheel to the rider, while lessening its effect on the front wheel. Bybre handles the caliper duties, and there is a 320mm disc in the front.

8. LED lighting shows the way, and illuminates the rear.

9. The five-inch color TFT dash is configurable. KTM’s My Ride app connects to the dash via Bluetooth and interacts with your smartphone’s audio player and phone functions.

10. We don’t have an availability date, but the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure takes $6199 out of your bank account. That’s $400 more than the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS and the BMW G 310 GS.

2020 KTM 390 Adventure Specs

ENGINE



Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 373cc

Bore x stroke: 89mm x 60mm

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed w/ PASC slipper clutch (quickshifter optional)

Lubrication: Wet sump

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame and subframe: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable WP Apex 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock: 6.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 19 x 2.50

Rear: 17 x 3.50

Tires: Continental TKC 70

Front: 100/90 x 19

Rear: 130/80 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Bybre 4-piston radially mounted caliper

Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Bybre 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Switchable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Rake: 23.5°

Seat height: 33.6 inches

Ground clearance: 7.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

Colors:

Orange

White

2020 KTM 390 Adventure Price:

$6199 MSRP

KTM 390 Adventure Photo Gallery