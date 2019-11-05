2021 Harley-Davidson Pan American and Bronx Streetfighter Preview

The noise among Harley-Davidson fans involves insights into the company’s first adventure tourer and streetfighter models, which were first announced in July 2018.

During EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, we finally got an official look at these two new models, which will arrive as 2021 editions, including their official names:

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America

2021 Harley-Davidson Bronx

Both bikes are powered by a brand new Revolution Max liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engines. The Pan America will arrive with a 1250cc engine, and the Bronx a 975cc powerplant.

Harley-Davidson didn’t reveal much information about the bikes, though we did get some insight into the engine, brakes, and tires.

Harley-Davidson is known for its 45-degree V-twin, but these two models are built with a 60-degree V-twin. Though the Revolution Max is totally new, the 60-degree design is not. Harley used a 60-degree design for its 2001-2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod VRSC models.

The reason for the design is to provide space for dual down-draft throttle bodies, which help maximize airflow and increase performance.

These Revolution Max engines produce some serious power:

1250cc: More than 145 horsepower and more than 90 ft/lbs of torque

975cc: More than 115 horsepower and more than 70 ft/lbs of torque

The last bit of information Harley revealed is the use of specially designed braking and tires for both bikes.

Harley collaborated with Brembo to create a new radial four-piston caliper that “combines sharp edges and softer curves” for both bikes. The Motor Company also partnered with Michelin to create co-branded tires for each motorcycle.

Harley expects to launch these bikes in late 2020. For now, this is what we have officially, along with the prototype photos shown.

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Photo Gallery

2021 Harley-Davidson Bronx Photo Gallery