2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle price

This is the last year for the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line, so if you want a new one, it’s time to act. The V-Rod Muscle features lots of polished aluminum and satin chrome, giving it the most contemporary look of any Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Powering the V-Rod Muscle is the liquid-cooled, SOHC motor that was designed in conjunction with Porsche. It’s high-reving for a Harley-Davidson, and definitely puts out good power.

With forward foot controls and drag bars, your profile is aggressive, and definitely designed for short, fast hops rather than long rides. The V-Rod Muscle is power-cruiser defined.

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: SOHC Revolution 60º V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.13 x 2.835 inches
  • Displacement: 76 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 6750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Wet sump
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel perimeter upper; bolt-on lower frame rails
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/2.9 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 11
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11
  • Front wheel: 19” x 3”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 18” x 8”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear: 300mm disc w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 94.9 x 41.97 x 37.4 inches
  • Seat height: 27.8 inches
  • Wheelbase: 67 inches
  • Rake: 34 degrees
  • Trail: 5.6 inches
  • Right lean angle: 32 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 32 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 673 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 37 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim
  • Corona Yellow Pearl
  • Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic
  • Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Prices (MSRP):

  • $17,449 (Vivid Black)
  • $17,799 (Black Denim; Corona Yellow Pearl)
  • $17,999 (Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic
  • Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames)

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Photo Gallery

 

