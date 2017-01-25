2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle
This is the last year for the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line, so if you want a new one, it’s time to act. The V-Rod Muscle features lots of polished aluminum and satin chrome, giving it the most contemporary look of any Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Powering the V-Rod Muscle is the liquid-cooled, SOHC motor that was designed in conjunction with Porsche. It’s high-reving for a Harley-Davidson, and definitely puts out good power.
With forward foot controls and drag bars, your profile is aggressive, and definitely designed for short, fast hops rather than long rides. The V-Rod Muscle is power-cruiser defined.
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: SOHC Revolution 60º V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.13 x 2.835 inches
- Displacement: 76 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel perimeter upper; bolt-on lower frame rails
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/2.9 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 11
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front wheel: 19” x 3”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 18” x 8”; 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear: 300mm disc w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.9 x 41.97 x 37.4 inches
- Seat height: 27.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 67 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 5.6 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Curb weight: 673 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 37 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Corona Yellow Pearl
- Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic
- Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Prices (MSRP):
- $17,449 (Vivid Black)
- $17,799 (Black Denim; Corona Yellow Pearl)
- $17,999 (Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic
- Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames)
2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Photo Gallery