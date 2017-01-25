2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle

This is the last year for the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line, so if you want a new one, it’s time to act. The V-Rod Muscle features lots of polished aluminum and satin chrome, giving it the most contemporary look of any Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Powering the V-Rod Muscle is the liquid-cooled, SOHC motor that was designed in conjunction with Porsche. It’s high-reving for a Harley-Davidson, and definitely puts out good power.

With forward foot controls and drag bars, your profile is aggressive, and definitely designed for short, fast hops rather than long rides. The V-Rod Muscle is power-cruiser defined.

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Specs:

ENGINE

Type: SOHC Revolution 60º V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.13 x 2.835 inches

Displacement: 76 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 6750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Wet sump

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel perimeter upper; bolt-on lower frame rails

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks/4 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/2.9 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 11

Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11

Front wheel: 19” x 3”; 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 18” x 8”; 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers

Rear: 300mm disc w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.9 x 41.97 x 37.4 inches

Seat height: 27.8 inches

Wheelbase: 67 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 5.6 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Curb weight: 673 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 37 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Corona Yellow Pearl

Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic

Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Prices (MSRP):

$17,449 (Vivid Black)

$17,799 (Black Denim; Corona Yellow Pearl)

$17,999 (Crushed Ice Denim w/ Two-tone panel graphic

Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Flames)

2017 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle Photo Gallery