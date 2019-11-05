2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look: (14 Fast Facts)

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look:

Comfort and Electronics Upgrades

First launched in 2011 as the Ninja 1000, the Kawasaki catered to those who wanted the power of a superbike with the comfort of a faired upright.

The Ninja 1000 satisfied these attributes. Kawasaki had updated the model in 2017 for more comfort and smarter technology, but many thought the bike would go extinct.

Though zero rumors were flying of an updated Ninja 1000, Kawasaki fooled many when it unveiled the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. The SX suffix is Kawasaki’s way of saying the bike is a sport-touring platform.

Here’s a first look at the new Ninja 1000SX. For only $200 more than the 2019 version, you get much more in rider comfortability.

1. The bike may appear as a slight remake, but Kawasaki did much to the new Ninja 1000SX in regards to electronics, including new integrated power modes. Gone are the two Power modes found on the 2019 (full power and 70 percent power). In their place are four integrated riding modes that change traction control and power delivery based on the riding style. The modes include Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (custom).

2. To cater to those who ride long distances, the 1000SX is updated with electronic cruise control.

3. The third major electronic update is a bi-directional quickshifter.

4. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX continues to use a Bosch six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to control parameters for traction control and cornering ABS.

5. The fairings are larger than the 2019 model for added rider comfort and less engine heat. Also adding to rider comfort is a larger double-bubble windshield.

6. To increase ergonomic comfort and safety, the Ninja 1000SX has a five-way adjustable clutch lever, larger mirrors for increased visibility, and extra seat padding for both rider and passenger.

7. The other large updates for the 2020 Ninja 1000SX have to do with styling. The new motorcycle features a single-sided muffler, LED headlights and taillights, a three-piece side fairing, and a supersport-style fender.

8. The Ninja 1000SX retains the proven 1043cc inline four-cylinder that produces 81.7 ft/lbs of torque at 7800 rpm (no horsepower numbers provided). The only update on the engine is new electronic throttle valves.

9. The Ninja 1000SX has a five-piece cast aluminum frame that helps keep the curb weight to 514 pounds, down just over two pounds compared to the previous model. The construction of the frame puts the seat height at 32.3 inches.

10. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 41mm fork and a horizontally mounted rear shock with adjustable preload and rebound damping.

11. Stopping the Ninja 1000SX are dual 300mm front discs squeezed by four-piston calipers, and a single 250mm petal disc squeezed by a two-piston caliper.

12. Tires were updated for 2020. The Ninja 1000SX rolls on Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires mounted on lightweight six-spoke wheels.

13. Other highlights include a full-color, 4.3-inch TFT dash, and a wide range of Kawasaki accessories, including the panniers shown in some of the pictures.

14. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is available in one color combo—Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black. MSRP is $12,399, up only $200 over the 2019 Ninja 1000.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Bore x stroke 77.0 x 56.0mm

Displacement: 1043cc

Maximum torque: 81.7 ft/lbs @ 7800 rpm

Compression Ratio 11.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Fuel management: DFI w/ four Keihin 38mm throttle bodies

Ignition: TCBI w/ Digital Advance

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Fully adjustable inverted 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable horizontally mounted linkage assisted shock; 5.4 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 ZR17; Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22

Rear tire: 190/50 ZR17; Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22

Front brake: 300mm semi-floating petal discs w/ radially mounted monobloc calipers and radial pump

Rear brake: 250mm petal disc, ABS

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.7 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons

Curb weight: 513.8 pounds

2020 Ninja 1000SX Color:

Metallic Graphite Gray/ Metallic Diablo Black

2020 Ninja 1000SX Price:

$12,399 (MSRP)

2020 Ninja 1000SX Photo Gallery