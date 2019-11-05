2020 Triumph Thruxton RS First Look (10 Fast Facts)

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS First Look:

More Power, Less Weight

Triumph has pulled the covers off the 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS, which sees the lineup grow to include the base-model Thruxton, Thruxton R, and, now, the Thruxton RS. The incredibly sporty retro-beast that is the Thruxton will now receive the coveted RS treatment. To the engineers at the Hinckley factory, that means even more performance is teased out of the exquisitely styled package.

Boasting more power, lighter weight, refined electronics, and several aesthetic updates, the Thruxton RS is now the definitive Café Racer within the Triumph lineup.

The Thruxton R left quite an impression on us when we first tested in 2016, and now that it’s fitted with the RS package, we can’t wait to ride what Triumph has created. For now, we’ll get to the Fast Facts.

The 1200cc parallel-twin engine produces eight more horsepower than before, with an even broader spread of power. There are few engines with a more delightful burble than the Thruxton’s 270-degree crank p-twin engine. For 2020, the Thruxton RS has more pep in its step with eight additional ponies under the seat, bringing the claimed figures up to 104 horsepower and 83 ft/lbs of torque. Even better, Triumph claims that the motor delivers more power and torque across the entire rev-range then ever before, while peak torque comes in 100 rpm lower at an easily attainable 4250 rpm. Additionally, the redline has increased by 500 rpm. Hinkley engineers achieved that impressive bump in puff by giving the 1200cc engine some serious upgrades, from new pistons to lower inertia components. To gain more power while also meeting Euro 5 emissions standards, Triumph engineers introduced high compression pistons, changed the ports and cam profile, and added a secondary air system. Beyond that, engineers worked to reduce rotating mass and shaved weight from the crankshaft, clutch, balancer shafts, and rare-earth alternator, and claim to minimize inertia by 20 percent. The less work your engine has to do, the better it can perform. The electronics package on the 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS is updated to complement its newfound power. Three selectable ride modes return, Sport, Road, and Rain, which alter the throttle response, ABS, and traction control intervention. Traction control is switchable, while ABS is not, due to Euro 5 compliance. A magnesium cam cover, thin-walled engine covers, and a lithium-ion battery shed an impressive 13 pounds from the Thruxton RS. Unfortunately, Triumph declines to quote a curb weight for the motorcycle. The fully-adjustable Showa and Öhlins combination return. With an unaltered chassis, the RS model picks up where the R left off and makes use of the same fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork and fully-adjustable Öhlins shocks. Brembo M50 monobloc calipers are standard on the 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS. Found on every top-tier Superbike bike, just a few short seasons ago, the coveted Brembo M50 calipers will now clamp onto floating 320mm discs. Metzler Racetec RR tires from the bespoke Thruxton TFC are employed. Standard 120/70 and 160/60 sizes mean you can put any sort of rubber you choose on the Thruxton RS. Numerous aesthetic changes accompany the RS model. Subtle visual changes aim to give the Thruxton RS a more aggressive appearance. To that end, a black powdercoated engine, cam cover, and sprocket cover makes for a brooding presence. The 32-spoke wheels feature black anodization. Also, the Öhlins shock springs have been given the same ebony treatment, as do the side panel and heel guards. The twin-paint scheme features an exclusive Triumph triangle decal. There will be a wide range of technical and aesthetic options for the Thruxton RS. You can pump it up with stainless steel Arrow mufflers (with carbon fiber endcaps), a café racer fairing, seating, and footrests for a passenger, rear fender eliminator kit, and a comfort kit for the seat, tank, and knee pads. Pricing and availability are TBA. We’ll update the story accordingly as soon as we have more information. For now, feast your eyes on the stunning Thruxton RS.

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 85 ft/lbs @ 4250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.1:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel cradle

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback reservoir shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 32-spoke aluminum rims

Front wheel: 17 x 3.6

Rear wheel: 17 x 5

Tires: Metzeler Racetec RR

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and axial-pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Rake: 22.8 degrees

Trail 3.6 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Price: MSRP TBA