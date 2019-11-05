2020 Triumph Bobber TFC First Look (14 Fast Facts)

2020 Triumph Bobber TFC:

Higher Performance; Superior Appearance

The standard Triumph Bobber and Bobber Black are fantastic looking machines. However, the ride isn’t quite up to the performance image evoked from the Bobber name. That looks to change with the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC. With TFC short for Triumph Factory Custom, the Bobber gets more power, better suspension, and an upgraded finish. Some of the specs are missing, so it’s still a bit of a work in progress. You won’t see it until after the new year, but we can talk about it right now.

There are only going to be 750 examples of the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC. Each motorcycle gets a numbered plaque and model-specific banding. Plus, you get a swag bag with plenty of TFC documentation, along with a signed and numbered letter from Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. Horsepower and torque are enhanced on the Bobber TFC. You get an additional 10 horsepower over the other Bobbers, and more torque across the rev range, with peak torque up three ft/lbs. Plus, the rev ceiling is up 500 rpm to 7500 rpm. Adding to the fun are Arrow titanium mufflers with carbon fiber endcaps. Along with more power, the vertical twin also spins up faster. In the last year or so, Triumph has focused on reducing engine inertial, and the Bobber TFC’s powerplant is no exception. The crank, clutch, and counterbalancer are all lighter. There are now three ride modes to tailor engine performance to rider preference. You get your choice of Sport, Road, and Rain. Each of those modifies the throttle map and traction control settings, along with ABS reaction. There is no IMU, but the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC is ride-by-wire. Not only are the internal engine parts lighter, but the entire motorcycle will also be about 11 pounds lighter than its Bobber brothers. The alternator is lighter, as is the magnesium cam cover, engine covers, and header pipes. Add into that the titanium and carbon-fiber goodness from Arrow. Plus, some of the bodywork is carbon fiber. A high-performance motor doesn’t help much without chassis upgrades, and the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC gets them. The big news is almost fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at both ends. Braking is improved via 310mm discs, Brembo M50 monoblock calipers, and a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder. The adjustable seat is real leather. The black powdercoating on the frame and swingarm is textured. The front fender is more bobbed than before, and mounted on a carbon fiber brace. The mount also functions as protection for the gold Öhlins fork tube. The rear fender retains its distinctive steel-tube support. The two-tone paint offers two shades of the dark stuff. It’s a combination of Carbon Black and Matte Carbon Black. The Union Jack design on the knee pad is in silver foil, with a gold pinstripe on the tank. There is other gold detailing on various parts, including the chain and key. The clocks have a TFC-specific face, and the instrument bezel gets a new Triumph badge. Although the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC is retro, the instrument panel does offer a scrollable digital display to keep the rider fully informed. The TFC lighting comes courtesy of LEDs. Everywhere you look, from the headlight to the license plate illumination is LED. You will notice some gaps in the spec sheet. Triumph has not put the 2020 Bobber TFC through full homologation, and won’t until January, so the wheelbase, rake, trail, seat height, and weight numbers are not necessarily nailed down. Even the manufacturer doesn’t know the final price and availability date of the 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC. When we find out, we’ll let you know.

2020 Triumph Bobber TFC Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270° crank

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 86 horsepower @ 6250 rpm

Maximum torque: 81 ft/lbs @ 4500 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: Brushed stainless steel 2-into-2 w/ Arrow titanium mufflers and carbon fiber endcaps

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel cradle

Swingarm: Tubular steel

Front suspension: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 43mm inverted fork

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Öhlins RSU shock

Wheels: 32-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Avon Cobra

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 16

Front brake: 310mm discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston monoblock calipers and Brembo MCS radial master cylinder

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: TBD

Rake: TBD

Trail: TBD

Seat Height: TBD

Tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

Color: Carbon Black/Matte Carbon Black

2020 Triumph Bobber TFC Price: MSRP TBA