2020 Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 First Look (8 Fast Facts)

2020 Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 Updated

The popular pair of entry-level cruisers from Honda—the Rebel 500 and Rebel 300—return for 2020 with updates to make them better motorcycles, both functionally and visually. The 2020 Honda Rebel 500 and 2020 Rebel 300 share the same chassis, with the motors being the differentiator. All of the updates apply to both motorcycles.

There’s a new assist-and-slipper clutch on the 2020 Honda Rebels. The new clutch design reduces the pull at the lever by 30 percent. We were able to pull the clutch in with a pinky finger. The slipper function is as-expected—it lessens skidding of the rear wheel when downshifting too aggressively during deceleration.

Suspension internals are updated to improve action. The fork gets new internal buffing for smoother action. Also, the fork spring rate is increased, and the fork-leg oil level is adjusted correspondingly. Nitrogen gas is now being used in the shocks to keep the damping force consistent. Like the fork, the spring rate is stiffer. A new bumper will smooth things when bottoming out the shocks.

The seat on the 2020 Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 is now thicker and the padding denser. This is part of the overall firming up of the Rebel ride for 2020. Seat height remains the same at an unintimidating 27.2 inches.

Styling has been cleaned up with new lighting for the Rebels. LEDs are now used for all lighting, front to back. The headlight is more compact and mounted closer to the steering head, with the LEDs giving it a much more modern look. The rear lighting assembly is also smaller, while the brake light lens is tucked in and has a more rectangular shape. All four turn indicators are now round.

The 2020 Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 get an updated dash. The LED display now lets the rider know the rate of fuel consumption, as well as what gear the transmission is in.

Principal components, such as the engines, frame, wheels, and handlebars, are unchanged.

Both new Honda Rebels will be offered with and without ABS.

We don’t have a price yet for the new 2020 Rebels and don’t expect to see them on showroom floors before calendar year 2020.

2020 Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin (300: Single)

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm (300: 76.0 x 63.0mm)

Displacement: 471cc (300: 286cc)

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves per cylinder

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies (300: 38mm throttle body)

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 296mm disc

Rear brake: 240mm disc

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Fork angle: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

Curb weights: Rebel 500, 408 pounds; Rebel 500 ABS, 414 pounds; Rebel 300, 370 pounds; Rebel 300 ABS, 364 pounds

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Colors: Matte Armored Silver; Graphite Black; Matte Blue Jeans Metallic

2020 Honda Rebel 300 Colors: Matte Fresco Brow; Graphite Black Metallic; Matte Blue Jeans Metallic

2020 Honda Rebel 500 Prices: MSRP TBA

2020 Honda Rebel 300 Prices: MSRP TBA

2020 Honda Rebel 500 and 300 First Look Photo Gallery