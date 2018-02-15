Monday, March 12, 2018
2018 Yamaha Star Venture Test

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Review | 21 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
An all-new machine, the 2018 Yamaha star Venture gets serious about luxury, technology, and long-distance motorcycle touring.
Harley-Davidson Recalls 174,636 Motorcycles: Possible Brake Failure Road King

Harley-Davidson Recalls 174,636 Motorcycles: Possible Brake Failure

Gary Ilminen -
Harley-Davidson has recalled 174,636 of its 2008-2011 Touring, CVO Touring and VSRC (V-Rod) motorcycles equipped with ABS due to possible brake failure.
Harley-Davidson, Kansas City Harley-Davidson Closing, Harley-Davidson Kansas City Operations

Harley-Davidson to Cease Kansas City Operations; Loss of 800 Jobs

Ron Lieback -
Following a 6.7 % decline in yearly worldwide sales, Harley-Davidson will close the doors of its Kansas City, Missouri, facility; 800 jobs will be lost.
2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster for sale

2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review | 20 Fast Facts (Video)

Nic de Sena -
The 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster just raised the bar as to what a cruiser can be. This review has several brash statements, but this motorcycle lives up to it.
2010 Honda Fury For Sale KBB

2010 Honda Fury: Custom OEM Motorcycle Retro Review

Don Williams -
In one breath the Honda Fury is described as both "the wild side of Honda," and in the next as having "the same reliability built into every Honda."
2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom vs. 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber

2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom vs. 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber: Comparison Review

Don Williams -
Retro Motorcycle Battle: America vs Italy Leave it to two iconic companies with a combined experience of over 200 years to produce a pair of...
2018 Sturgis Buffalo Chip: American Flat Track

2018 Sturgis Buffalo Chip: The Marshall Tucker Band, Aaron Lewis & AMA Flat Track

Staff -
The 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may be eight months away, but the anticipation is already high as more bands and events are added to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.
2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury Motorcycle Recall | Fuel Tank Problems

2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury Motorcycle Recall | Fuel Tank Problems

Gary Ilminen -
Honda is recalling certain-model 2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury and 2010 and 2016 Honda VT1300CX Fury motorcycles due to fuel-tank issues.
2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black torque

2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Test | Asfalto Español

Arthur Coldwells -
Riding Spain's A-397 on a machine full of heritage charisma had me feeling retro-cool and instantly at home on the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black.
The Life Harley-Davidson by Darwin Holmstrom

The Life Harley-Davidson by Darwin Holmstrom Review | Rider’s Library

Gary Ilminen -
Darwin Holsmstrom’s "The Life Harley-Davidson," is about the brand's broader history and the cultural impacts of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Vintage Indian Motorcycle Collection Highlights Las Vegas Bonhams

Vintage Indian Motorcycle Collection Highlights Las Vegas Bonhams

Staff -
This January's Bonhams' Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction will feature a collection that will have every Indian Motorcycle fan's heart pounding.
2010 Harley-Davidson Road Glide review

2010 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Custom | Retro Review

Don Williams -
The 2010 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Custom is a fantastic in-town bike and welcomes the open road, as long as that road keeps speeds under a mile a minute.
2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black exhaust

2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Review | 19 Fast Facts

Arthur Coldwells -
The 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black features only a few changes to expand the appeal of the Bobber brand, but they are significant.
Paul Yaffe Art of Display

Paul Yaffe Featured in Art of the Ride Exhibit at Phoenix Airport Museum

Staff -
Paul Yaffe, one of the most famous and renowned custom motorcycle builders in the world, is the featured builder in Art of the Ride, a motorcycle-themed exhibit at the Phoenix Airport Museum running until the end of May 2018.
Alpinestars Rayburn Boot Review

Alpinestars Rayburn Boot Review | Fashion-Forward Protection

Nic de Sena -
The Alpinestars Rayburn boot is a great offering for those who need something safe and practical for street use but don't want to sacrifice fashion.
