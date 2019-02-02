2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC = Triumph Factory Custom

We have seen some cool factory Triumph motorcycles in the past with special paint and other cosmetic touches. With the introduction of the new Triumph Factory Custom line, we will begin seeing motorcycles that have performance modifications, in addition to looking cool. Leading the way is the 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC. Let’s take a look at what makes the TFC a Triumph Factory Custom, and why it might be the ultimate café racer.

Engine mods give the 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC considerably more power than the Thruxton R. Inside the motor you’ll find high compression pistons, a new cam profile, updated porting, and lighter components. The result is a 10-horsepower bump, though Triumph isn’t yet saying at what engine speed. The torque peak boost is a modest 2.4 ft/lbs to 85 ft/lbs at 4850 rpm (100 rpm sooner than the Thruxton R) though Triumph claims “a punch of torque both low down and across the entire rev range.” The motor also gets three TFC-specific power modes with customizable ABS and traction control. Once the burnt fuel charge leaves the motor, they’ll go through a custom Vance & Hines exhaust system. Made exclusively for the 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC, the mufflers are titanium with carbon fiber endcaps. There’s also laser-etched Triumph branding on the silencers. The 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC is 11 pounds lighter than the standard Thruxton. Weight is reduced by going to carbon fiber bodywork, a lighter battery, aluminum engine cradle, rear fender removal, and the previously mentioned lighter motor components. Suspension is seriously upgraded, with fully adjustable Öhlins units. An Öhlins NIX30 43mm inverted cartridge fork gets the nod. The 2019 Thruxton TFC has twin shocks to keep with café racer tradition. However, these Triumph-specific shocks are Öhlins piggyback reservoir items, with billet aluminum adjusters.

Metzeler Racetec RR tires put the ‘racer’ in ‘café racer’. This is Metzeler’s street-legal road racing tire, so it is capable of serious performance on the track and the street. They’re just begging you to go for a spin around the Isle of Man.

With enhanced performance, Triumph has gone to a high-end Brembo braking system. There is a pair of 310mm discs that are modulated by Brembo monoblock four-piston calipers. Going that one st’ep farther, the master cylinder has an axial pump for the utmost in braking precision, and the MCS lever is ratio-adjustable for customized action. A Brembo dual-piston caliper is used on the 220mm disc in the back. As with the standard Thruxton, ABS is standard.

Special paint is a hallmark of factory customs, and the 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC has it. Available in just a single color, the Thruxton TFC is Carbon Black with hand-painted gold pinstriping.

There are plenty of styling enhancements to the Thruxton to make it the TFC. The cockpit fairing is a single piece of carbon fiber with a tinted screen, the top triple-clamp is machined billet aluminum (with TFC branding), a leather seat, clocks with gold detailing, LED lighting, brushed aluminum mirror accents, a gold final drive O-ring chain, and a machined billet-aluminum oil-filler cap. To keep the Thruxton TFC pristine, a bike cover is included.

There will be 750 2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC motorcycles built, with 200 coming to the United States at a price of $21,500. Each Thruxton TFC is badged and numbered, plus owners get a numbered letter signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. There is no set release date, but you will not likely be able to take delivery of a Thruxton TFC before May 2019.

2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 107 horsepower

Maximum torque: 85 ft/lbs

Valvetrain: SOHC, 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel cradle

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback reservoir shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 32-spoke w/ black anodized rim

Front wheel: 3.5 x 17

Rear wheel: 5.0 x 17

Tires: Metzeler Racetec RR

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Brembo 4-piston radial monoblock calipers and axial-pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Rake: 22.8 degrees

Trail 3.6 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC Price: $21,500 MSRP

2019 Triumph Thruxton TFC Photo Gallery