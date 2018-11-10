2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition: Shine On!

Based on the standard 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120, the Diamond Edition brings exclusivity to Triumph’s stable of Bonneville motorcycles.

It accomplishes that goal with unique finishes and a limited production run. Let’s take a look at what makes the 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition a special motorcycle.

1. The primary standout feature on the 2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition is the high-end paint job on the fuel tank. The Snowdonia White and Aluminum Silver fuel tank has styling inspired by the Union Jack.

2. In addition to the paint, the Diamond Edition tank also gets four-bar chrome Triumph tank badges. Those serve as three-dimensional examples of the exclusivity of the motorcycle.

3. The side panels announce the motorcycle with Bonneville T120 Diamond proudly declared.

4. While black-on-black is a popular motif in the late 2010s, the 2019 Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition stands its ground with traditional chrome. The engine covers are chrome, with chrome badging.

5. There will be only 900 examples of the 2019 Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition, and it has papers to prove it. Triumph CEO Nick Bloor puts his name to a numbered certificate that accompanies the motorcycle.

6. In addition to the Diamond Edition features, you get everything that makes the standard Bonneville T120 a fantastic motorcycle. In addition to the muscular High Torque 1200cc vertical twin, there’s an array of electronic aids to make for safer and more confident riding. Some of the less-obvious enticements include heated grips, theft deterrent via engine immobilization, a torque assist clutch, and two riding modes.

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition Specs

ENGINE



Type: Vertical twin

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 6550 rpm

Maximum torque: 77 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: SOHC, 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS



Frame: Tubular steel cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 32-spoke

Front wheel: 2.75 x 18

Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Nissin two-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin two-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 49.5 mpg

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition Price:

$TBA MSRP

2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition | Photo Gallery