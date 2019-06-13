Cortech Motorcycle Jeans Review

Although nothing beats leather for protection, a good pair of reinforced motorcycle jeans can get the job done on less-demanding rides. Cortech’s new The Primary motorcycle riding jeans offer far more protection than non-technical denim jeans, as well as being much more comfortable than leather pants.

The material used for The Primary jeans is a blend of heavy 13.5-ounce cotton (52 percent) reinforced with Cordura nylon (18 percent) and DuPont Kevlar aramid fiber (30 percent). That’s good enough to increase abrasion resistance at a claimed 500 percent over pure-cotton jeans, along with increased tear-resistance.

Triple over-lock safety stitching and heavy-duty three-ply nylon thread contribute integrity to the Cortech jean in a fall. No jeans are adequate abrasion protection for the track or high-speed riding, though the construction of The Primary jeans should be enough for urban rides and casual canyon carving.

The Primary jeans offer no impact protection out of the box. However, Cortech will sell you optional knee (CE level 2) and hip (CE level 1) armor from SAS-TEC ($25/pair). We passed (probably foolishly) on the hip protection, while opting for the knee armor. Getting the positioning of the SAS-TEC knee guards, which are held in place with hook-and-loop, took a bit of experimentation over the six-inch range of placement. However, the knee guards did not stray once placed.

With a relaxed cut, The Primary jeans are certainly comfortable and not of the stretchy variety. They have a mid-rise waist, which we prefer over hip-huggers for men—no one wants to see plumber’s crack. The straight-cut legs look good and, depending on your footwear, can work tucked in boots, or over them. If you like, The Primary jeans are cuffing-friendly, with a 3M Scotchlite reflective strip sewn inside the bottom hem on the rear of each leg for improved night visibility.

The combination of heavy cotton and generous Kevlar makes The Primary jeans from Cortech a three-season jean in hotter locales. They are great when the temperatures are below 80 degrees, and warm up considerably from there. The upside is that they’re quite comfortable on cold days, and they isolate your legs from engine heat better than most motorcycle riding jeans.

There are four large pockets on The Primary jeans, along with a watch pocket on each hip. None of the pockets have closures, and I would prefer deeper main front pockets. Still, you can carry plenty of stuff in the array of pockets. There are loops for adding your favorite belt.

At $200 a pair, The Primary motorcycle riding jeans are priced competitively. They offer impressive protection and construction, and the styling won’t offend anyone. If you ride in cooler climes, or you have a motorcycle with a motor that throws off lots of heat, The Primary jeans by Cortech are a compelling offering in an increasingly crowded market.

Action photography by Kelly Callan

Cortech The Primary Jeans Fast Facts

Sizes: 30-42” waist; all 32-inch length

Color: Midnight Blue

Cortech The Primary Jeans Price: $200 MSRP

Cortech Primary Motorcycle Jeans: Photo Gallery