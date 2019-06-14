Indian FTR 1200 Artist Series Tank Covers Unveiled

If you would like to give your 2019 Indian FTR 1200 a custom look, without the cost of a custom paint job, the FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers from Indian might be exactly what you’re looking for. Although they are called tank covers, they actually fit over the airbox cover, as the fuel tank is under the seat. The covers also fit the FTR 1200 S.

If you see something you like, don’t dawdle. There are five designs by five renown artists, but only 100 examples of each tank cover are available. Each FTR 1200 Artist Series tank cover will run you $699 and are not available at every Indian Motorcycle dealer.

Let’s take a quick look at the five artists and what they have created for the Indian FTR 1200 Artist Series.

Steve Caballero. Caballero is well-known in the skateboarding world as a championship-winning athlete— Caballero was named Skater of the Century in 1999 by Thrasher Magazine. Inspired by hot-rod based Kustom Kulture, Caballero does artwork for skateboard decks, as well as turning half-pipes and pools into works of art. Truly a Renaissance man, Caballero is also a punk rock musician, and has appeared in Tony Hawk video games. He calls his FTR 1200 Artist Series tank cover Cab Dragon, and it uses warthog and flower imagery.

D*Face. Growing up in London, Dean Stockton was interested in graffiti as a youngster. Becoming D*Face, he relies on spray paint, stencils, poster, stickers to express his artistic passions. D*Face opened the Outside Institute, later the Stolen Space Gallery, to promote street art as a legitimate contemporary artform. Recently, D*Face created the cover art for Blink-182’s California album. His tank cover for the Indian FTR 1200 is The Devil Within, featuring a skull wearing an open-face motorcycle helmet.

Risk. With the name Risk, you can expect that this artist has not always been on the right side of the law. His early work in the 1980s included graffitiing freight trains, billboards, limos, and private jets. More recently, Risk concentrates on artwork shows in museums and galleries, as well as the Third Rail clothing brand. Risk studied fine art at USC and attended Pasadena Art Institute. Risk’s colorful entry in the series, A New Day, highlights his name, butterflies, and bright colors.

ThankYouX. A Los Angeles street artist initially inspired by Andy Warhol 10 years ago, ThankYouX is known for his stencil work. In addition to street art, ThankYouX creates abstract art on traditional canvases, as well as sculptures and urban murals. ThankYouX continues his abstract work on the Indian FTR 1200 tank cover, which has the ambiguous name, Meant To Tell You.

Adam Turman. Screen printing is Turman’s tour de force. With 1980s comics and art as an early influence, Turman turned professional in 2003. A commercial artist, Turman was worked with Red Bull, Hormel, X Games, Sierra Nevada Brewing, and unexpectedly, Fidelity Investments. Rising From The Ashes is Turman’s contribution to the Indian FTR 1200 tank cover series, with skulls, flames, feathers, and a bird of prey figuring prominently in the design.

Indian FTR 1200 Artist Series Tank Covers Photo Gallery