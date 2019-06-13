Ducati Streetfighter V4 Confirmed for 2020

When I traveled overseas to review the Panigale V4, Multistrada 1260 Enduro and Hypermotard 950, I asked one final question when interviewing the staff at Ducati Motor Holding: when will the Streetfighter V4 debut?

Of course the staff remained hush, but its arrival was inevitable. Various chatter appeared online about Ducati using the bike in this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), but nothing was confirmed.

That changed Thursday when Ducati officially announced that the Streetfighter V4 will arrive in 2020. First, the bike will go through some serious testing with Carlin Dunne – who won the Heavyweight class at the “Race to the Clouds” in 2012 and again in 2018. In 2012, while piloting a Multistrada 1200 S Pikes Peak, Dunne was the first rider to complete the 12.42-mile course in less than 10 minutes (9:52.819).

As with previous Streetfighter editions (848 and 1100), Ducati has stripped its sportbike – the Panigale V4 – of its fairings and fitted it with high and wide bars.

Ducati says the prototype will race with a “pixelated” livery, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati. Unlike the normal practice with prototypes, the livery does not hide the lines but exalts them by deliberately revealing how the bike will finally look.

“The Streetfighter V4 will be one of the stars of the Ducati World Premiere 2020,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Streetfighter V4 is the Panigale for road riding, so there was no better stage than the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for what will be the highest performance Streetfighter ever put into production.”

The SF V4 will be presented to the public at EICMA 2019 and will be available in Ducati dealerships starting Spring 2020.