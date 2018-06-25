2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb Motorcycle Results

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb delivers an Isle of Man TT-type motorcycle-racing experience here in the United States.

The race began back in 1916, and its current layout – all paved blacktop since 2012 – takes competitors 12.42 miles through 156 corners. The starting line begins at 9390 feet above sea level, and finishes at an altitude of 14,115 feet where breathing takes some efforts.

The 2012 season was a record breaker for Carlin Dunne when he set a new lap time of 9:52.819 aboard a Ducati Multistrada 1200 S.

That was the first motorcycle to ever break the 10-minute barrier, and this record at the Race To The Clouds would stand until 2014 when Jeremy Toye broke it (Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R). Toye’s record was then beat in 2017 by Chris Fillmore, who set the current record of 9:49.265 aboard a KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

No motorcycle records were broken during this year’s 96th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but Dunne and Ducati returned to the top of the time sheets.

Dunne piloted the all-new Multistrada 1260 to the win (Heavyweight class) with a time of 9:59:102, earning his fourth PPIHC victory.

“We did it,” Carlin Dunne said after Sunday’s PPIHC victory. “We took the podium. The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak proved as amazing as we all hoped. It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”

Finishing 0.692 of a second back was Cycle News’ journalist Rennie Scaysbrook on a KTM 1290 Super Duke R (Heavyweight). The Australian – competing in his sophomore year at Pikes Peak – was followed by KTM’s Chris Fillmore, who impressed by being the only Middleweight-class rider in the top overall top six (KTM 790 Duke).

Ducati now holds seven victories at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb since it began racing there in 2008.

2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb Motorcycle Results (Overall across all classes):

1. Carlin Dunne, Heavyweight, 2018 Ducati MTS1260 Pikes Peak: 9:59.102

2. Rennie Scaysbrook, Heavyweight, 2017 KTM 1290 Super Duke R: 9:59.794

3. Chris Fillmore, Middleweight, 2018 KTM 790 Duke: 10:04.038

4. Codie Vahsholtz, Heavyweight, 2018 Ducati MTS1260 Pikes Peak: 10:12.703

5. Thilo Gunther, Heavyweight, 2015 BMW S 1000 R: 10:16.637

6. Lucy Glöckner (Rookie), Heavyweight, 2015 BMW S 1000 R: 10:21.932

7. Davey Durelle, Middleweight, 2007 Aprilia SXV: 10:36.010

8. Rafael Paschoalin, Middleweight, 2017 Yamaha MT-09: 10:38.380

9. Tyler O’Hara (Rookie), Lightweight, 2016 Yamaha YZ450F: 11:04.342

10. Travis Newbold, Lightweight, 2005 Honda CRF: 11:13.945

11. Joseph Toner, Exhibition, 2007 Aprilia SXV Custom: 11:29.134

12. Akinori Inoue (Rookie), Heavyweight, 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS: 11:34.021

13. Darryl Lujan, Lightweight, 2013 Honda CRF450R: 11:39.620

14. Michael Woolaway (Rookie), Exhibition, 2014 Ducati Hypermotard: 11:40.742

15. Theo Bernhard, Quad, 2007 Yamaha YZ500: 12:03.676

16. Mark Bartle, Lightweight, 2018 Honda CRF450F: 12:13.716

17. Doug Chestnutt, Lightweight, 2012 Yamaha WR-450: 12:33.599

18. Jeremiah Johnson, Electric, 2018 University of Nottingham UoN-PP-02

19. Robert Barber, Electric, 2018 Buckeye Current RW-3x

20. Leandro Rad (Rookie), Lightweight, 2015 Yamaha YZ