2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Preview

When the Ducati Multistrada 1200 entered the market in 2010, it pioneered the idea of a four-bikes-in-one philosophy.

The motorcycle went through a few iterations, including the addition in 2015 of the Testastretta 11° DS (dual spark) engine with Ducati Variable Timing (DVT).

But things change for 2018. Meet the Ducati Multistrada 1260. Following are the essential fast facts. Prices and availability have not been released.

1. The Multistrada 1260 arrives with the 1262cc DVT engine, which was built for more torque throughout the rpm range. Ducati says 85 percent of the torque is available under 3500 rpm, and power delivery at 5500 rpm is 18-percent higher than the outgoing Multistrada 1200.

2. The Multistrada 1260 produces 158 horsepower @ 9750 rpm, and 71 ft/lbs @ 7,750 rpm. This is actually down two horsepower from the outgoing model, though the torque band is stronger where the power is needed.

3. The Multistrada 1260 is available in four versions: standard, S, S D-Air for use with D-Air suit, and the Pikes Peak edition.



4. The Multistrada 1261 is loaded with the latest in Ducati electronics:

Cornering ABS

Ducati Cornering Lights

Ducati Wheelie Control (eight settings)

Eight-level traction control with ability to shut off

Vehicle Hold Control

Ducati Quick Shift (clutchless up and down shift)

Cruise Control

5. The Ducati MST 1260 continues to offer four riding modes: Sport (158 horsepower); Touring (158); Urban (100); and Enduro (100).

6. The S editions arrive with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), which is electronically controlled suspension. The DSS models utilize Sachs suspension components. The Pikes Peak arrives with Ohlins suspension, and the base a Kayaba fork and Sachs monoshock.

7. For sharper handling, the MST 1260’s trellis frame was redesigned, and features an increased steering angle from 24 to 25 degrees, and a 48mm (1.8 inches) longer swingarm.

8. The base Multistrada 1269 arrives with four-piston Brembo calipers squeezing dual 320mm discs up front, and a two-piston Brembo caliper squeezing a 265mm single disc out back. The S and Pikes Peak edition arrive with upgraded M50 calipers.

9. The new light alloy five-spoke wheels are 340 grams (0.75 of a pound) lighter than the ones on the outgoing model.

10. The new Multistrada 1260 S and Pikes Peak features a new 5-inch full-color TFT instrument panel; the base model features a high-visibility LCD display.

11. Hands-free Ignition returns, along with the electronic steering lock.

12. Service intervals are every 9,000 miles for oil changes, and 18,000 for valves.

13. The base Multistrada 1260 S is available in Iceberg White with a gray frame and gold wheels; Volcano Grey with a grey frame and gold wheels; and Ducati Red with a grey frame and black wheels. The standard is only available in Ducati Red.

