Icon Alliance GT Motorcycle Helmet Recall

Icon, a motorcycle apparel company owned by J-Tech Corporation (J-Tech), has recalled 5,068 of its Alliance GT helmets due to defective strap stitching.

The Icon Alliance lids may have faulty stitching, which may cause the D-rings to separate from the chin strap. This could result in the helmet not staying secured during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

J-Tech will notify owners, and will provide replacement helmets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October 2017.

Owners should contact Parts Unlimited at 1-800-369-1000 or by email at helmets@parts-unltd.com for information on returning the helmet for a replacement one.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to safercar.gov.