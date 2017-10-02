Icon Alliance GT Motorcycle Helmet Recall

Icon, a motorcycle apparel company owned by J-Tech Corporation (J-Tech), has recalled 5,068 of its Alliance GT helmets due to defective strap stitching.

The Icon Alliance lids may have faulty stitching, which may cause the D-rings to separate from the chin strap. This could result in the helmet not staying secured during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

J-Tech will notify owners, and will provide replacement helmets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October 2017.

Advertisement

Icon Alliance GT Motorcycle Helmet RecallOwners should contact Parts Unlimited at 1-800-369-1000 or by email at helmets@parts-unltd.com for information on returning the helmet for a replacement one.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to safercar.gov.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR