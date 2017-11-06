Harley-Davidson 1903 Apparel Collection

Inspired from the simple, humble beginnings of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company in 1903, this new collection of Harley-Davidson General Merchandise captures the essence of what riders have demanded since the company’s inception – quality and true craftsmanship.

The 1903 Collection is born from the spirit of the H-D legacy infused with modern day technology and custom features.

With iconic designs, a washed-and-worn look and casual feel, the 1903 Collection evokes an authentic, vintage attitude. From jackets and sweatshirts to t-shirts and more, the 1903 Collection offerings will continue to expand in the changing seasons and years to come.

Below are just a few examples of the new 1903 Collection:

Constructed of lightweight cowhide, each of the Men’s Master Distressed Slim Fit Leather Jacket (P/N 98003-18VM, $395*) and the Women’s Wild Distressed Leather Biker Jacket (P/N 98017-18VW, $375*) are one-of-a-kind with a wax finish that is tumble dried and hand-sanded for a rough-and-tumble, vintage look. Motorcycle jackets are as important to H-D as the road itself, so each jacket has unique treatments, precise laser-etched graphics and natural variations that add character to the jacket with every use. The natural variations and hand-finishing add to the truly authentic look and softer feel of the jacket. Its polyester taffeta lining, zippered cuffs and underarm grommet vents are matched with one horizontal interior pocket, a snap-down biker collar and studded snap epaulets.

The rare vintage “Oak Leaf” graphic makes an appearance on both the Men’s Oak Leaf Hoodie (P/N 99005-18VM, $80*) and the Men’s Oak Leaf Plaid Slim Fit Shirt (P/N 99010-18VM, $85*). From the soft French terry hoodie to the pre-washed, hand-scuffed edges on the flannel shirt, great textures, authentic style and details cut across generations. Pre-loaded with worn and faded touches, both are available in S – 3XL sizes with a Slim Fit that is narrower throughout.

The Women’s Wing Logo Raglan Pullover (P/N 99037-18VW, $70*) and Women’s Jersey Applique Tee (P/N 99051-18VW, $40*) introduce new special processes that achieve the broken-in, well-worn vintage feel. On the pullover, colors are perfectly faded in areas with a gorgeous shade of color throughout for a feminine touch while keeping the look casual. The tee is cut from a soft jersey slub and hand-crafted for a feel that only keeps getting better with age.

The new 1903 Collection is available in most Harley-Davidson dealerships and also available online at H-D.COM/1903.