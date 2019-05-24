2019 Isle of Man TT Dates & Schedule

The Isle of Man TT is the ultimate test of man and machine.

Last year’s Isle of Man TT – the 100th event on the island (no racing occurred during World Wars – 1915-1920; 1940-1945) – displayed the amazing advancements of sportbike technology and rider skill.

Lap records were broken in every category, and a new outright record was set by Peter Hickman on a BMW S 1000 RR:

Category Rider Machine Year Time Average Speed Outright Peter Hickman BMW S 1000 RR 2018 16:42.778 135.452mph / 217.989km/h TT Superbike Dean Harrison Kawasaki ZX 10R 2018 16:50.384 134.432mph / 216.347km/h Supersport Michael Dunlop Honda CBR 600 RR 2018 17:31.328 129.197mph / 207.922km/h Lightweight TT Michael Dunlop Paton 650 2018 18:26.543 122.750mph / 197.546km/h TT Zero Michael Rutter Team Mugen 2018 18:34.956 121.824mph / 196.056km/h Superstock TT Peter Hickman BMW S 1000 RR 2018 16:50.501 134.403mph / 216.300km/h Sidecar TT Ben & Tom Birchall Honda CBR 2018 18:59.018 119.250mph / 191.914km/h

Since last year’s event, the riders have trained more, and the bikes have progressed once again. Will more records be broken? We’ll find out during this year’s event; qualifying begins Saturday, May 25, and runs through Friday, May 31. Race week is set for Saturday, June 1 – Friday, June 7.

Who are the 2019 TT Favorites?

Three riders are favorites heading into the 2019 Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison.

Besides shattering the outright record lap at the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, Hickman claimed wins in the Senior TT (six laps) and the Superstock TT (four laps) while competing on the Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR.

The rider of Trent returns with Smiths Racing for the third-straight year. He has started 2019 with some positive results, including a pair of runner ups at the British Superbike season opener in Silverstone, and the Superstock win at last week’s North West 200.

Michael Dunlop – the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop, who has the TT record wins of 26 – won two races last season: The RST Superbike TT aboard the Tyco BMW S 1000 RR, and the Lightweight TT aboard the Paton S1-R.

Dunlop has 18 TT wins under his leathers, and will return on BMW machinery for the 2019 TT. He is now third overall in TT wins behind the man who missed last year’s IOM TT due to breaking his leg at the North West 200, John McGuinness (23) and Joey Dunlop (26).

Harrison returns for another year with the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki team. Last year Harrison won the Supersport TT (four laps) aboard the ZX-6R Ninja, and was strong during the North West 200 and the BSB Championship. He also finished on the podium in three additional TTs (Senior TT, Supersport 1, Supersport 2).

McGuinness returns for 2019 after getting back to full health from his injuries during the 2017 North West TT. The 47-year-old “Morecambe Missile” broke his leg during the wreck, and he was forced to sit out both the 2017 and 2018 TTs. He did return to racing at last year’s Classic TT, where he claimed the Classic Senior TT. He makes his comeback on a Norton.

Two other riders that are expected to offer some serious challenges are James Hillier and Conor Cummins. Both riders claimed podiums at last year’s IOM TT.

Hillier also do well at the North West 200, where the Quattro Plant Wicked Coatings Kawasaki pilot earned three podiums, including his first win at the event. Cummins was also quick on the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda, and the four-time TT podium finisher will be searching for his first TT win.

The action begins Saturday with the opening sessions of qualifying. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for daily updates.

What are the 2019 IOM TT Dates & Schedule?

Qualifying: Saturday, May 25 – Friday, May 31 (excluding Sunday, May 26)

Saturday, June 1

Noon, Superbike TT Race (6 laps)

3 p.m., Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Monday, June 3

10:45 a.m., Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)

2:15 p.m., Superstock TT Race (4 laps)

Wednesday, June 5

10:45 a.m., Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

12:45 p.m., Zero TT Race (1 lap)

2:10 p.m., Lightweight TT Race (4 laps)

Friday, June 7