Michael Dunlop Road Racing News

For 2019 international road racing, Michael Dunlop returns for a second year aboard the Tyco BMW S 1000 RR.

The UK-based road racer was recently interviewed by one of his sponsors, the impact-protection company D30, and he discussed plans for the upcoming season.

The goals laid out in this video were simple – go faster and win more races.

This includes solo races at the Isle of Man TT, events that the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop won 18 times. He is now third on the all-time TT winners list behind John McGuinness (23) and Joey Dunlop (26).

Last year during the 2018 Isle of Man TT – his first with Tyco BMW – the Northern Ireland rider claimed three TT victories, including setting new race records in the RST Superbike TT and the Bennetts Lightweight Race.

Dunlop’s next big interview occurs at the Official TT Launch Show, which is set for Tuesday, March 19, at the Villa Marina on the Isle of Man.

He’ll be speaking alongside other TT icons, including Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Conor Cummins. The event will be streamed live and in full on the iomttraces.com website.