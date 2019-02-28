2020 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer First Look

Moto Guzzi is paying homage to one of its most iconic models – the V7 – by releasing a new model for 2020.

Meet the Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer Limited Edition, which honors “Italy’s first superbike,” the 1967 V7.

Moto Guzzi says: “The new Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer is not only the most sports-oriented of the range but also the one with the most prestigious. This limited-edition model further demonstrates Moto Guzzi’s ability to continuously create true customs directly from the factory.”

The V7 III Racer LE arrives with gloss-coated white graphics with red accents, along with the “Rosso Corso” colored frame and swingarm. This is reminiscent of the 1971 V7 Sport series, nicknamed “telaio rosso,” which translates to “red frame.”

Another styling touch is the leather strap that runs across the top of the gas tank and matches the seat’s brown color.

Besides the custom paint, the other premium features are the twin Öhlins piggyback reservoir shocks that feature adjustability for spring preload, plus rebound and compression damping.

Like the other V7 III Racers, the motorcycle arrives with passenger foot pegs and a passenger seat cover, but both are easily removed for a one-rider look.

The spoked wheels have black channels and red Moto Guzzi stickers like the other sport models from the brand and its rich racing heritage that includes more than 3,300 wins, including 14 Grand Prix titles, 22 world records and 11 Isle of Man TT trophies.

The V7 III Racer is further updated set-back footpegs, which are machined from solid billets, a lightened steering stem, and a steering yoke guard.

Like the other third-generation V7s that were launched for 2017, the Racer Limited Edition is powered by the 744cc transverse V-twin. The engine produces 52 horsepower at 6200 rpm, and 44.2 ft/lbs of torque at 4900 rpm.

The Moto Guzzi V7III Racer Limited-Edition will be available June in the United States at an MSRP of $9990. For additional information, visit Moto Guzzi.