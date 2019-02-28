Justin Barcia Injured in Practice SX Crash

The YZ450F rider who won the opening round of 2019 Monster Energy Supercross at Anaheim I, Justin Barcia, will miss round nine in Atlanta due to an injury.

Barcia, who is sixth overall in the standings after eight of 17 rounds, crashed Wednesday while SX training at his compound in Florida.

His team, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing, says that Barcia went for a medical check at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee, Florida.

The team says Barcia, a two-time 250SX East Champion, is being evaluated for a concussion and as a precautionary measure will not take part in this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross round at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“The news of Justin’s accident this morning is a real pity, but our main concern is Justin’s health and recovery,” says Jim Perry, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Manager. “Following the Concussion Protocol, we hope that Justin will be back to 100 percent and cleared to participate soon.”

Last weekend at Ford Field in Detroit Barcia finished seventh overall.