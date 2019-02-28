2019 MotoAmerica Live Online Coverage

Since it replaced the AMA Superbike Series in 2015, MotoAmerica has struggled to deliver the action due to broadcasting issues. This situation changes drastically for 2019 with three separate ways to watch.

First, MotoAmerica announced its full schedule on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), the 90-minute TV broadcast featuring either live or same-day coverage.

Then MotoAmerica announced an hour-long highlights and feature-based series on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) the week following the races.

The final broadcast piece announced is MotoAmerica Live+ – a six-to-eight hour live streaming series through ViewLift that provides live streaming (paid) through web and mobile devices.

MotoAmerica Live+ covers every class and includes practice, qualifying, racing, interviews and special features from all 10 rounds of 2019 MotoAmerica.

Subscriptions for MotoAmerica Live+ will be available soon for a pre-sale price of $49.95. After the initial pre-sale period, a season pass will be available for $69.95.

A six-month subscription (April through September) will also be available for $13.25 a month and single-event (weekend) packages will be available for $9.95. More details will follow in the coming weeks, MotoAmerica says.

“We’ve been hearing from our fans for a while now that they want a subscription-based service where they can watch our races on their computers or other devices. And now they can,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey.

“This will allow our fans all over the world to watch all of our action live. This is going to make a lot of people happy and we’re pleased to be able to offer a service like this to our fans. It’s a real game-changer for MotoAmerica, its sponsors, teams, riders and fans.”

“We are happy to support MotoAmerica in their growth objectives by providing them the platforms, tools, and analytics to grow their audience and optimize their strategies,” says Manik Bambha, ViewLift’s President.

Former MotoGP analyst Dylan Gray will host the action and features on Live+.

“I am very excited to be joining the MotoAmerica Series for what looks to be a great season both on and off the track,” said Dylan Gray. “Brilliant racing coupled with big personalities make this one of the best racing series in the world, and I cannot wait to get to know the paddock and work alongside a few familiar faces from the past.

“I look forward to being part of an exciting new TV and digital package that will hopefully make fans feel 100 percent immersed in the action and encourage them to watch the stars of today and tomorrow… and, of course, go riding themselves.”