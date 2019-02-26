2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite – Only 200 Produced

Indian Motorcycle is known for releasing limited-edition customs such as the Jack Daniels Chieftain Elite.

For 2019, the Polaris-owned moto brand is releasing yet another limited-edition model – the Roadmaster Elite.

This new motorcycle is built upon the luxury-touring Roadmaster platform and features every premium feature you can comprehend, along with some custom paint.

“The Roadmaster Elite offers the most refined, premium touring experience for riders that demand the best of the best,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. “We’ve truly left no stone unturned, packing this bike with style and comfort features that take the touring experience to a new level.”

Following are the Fast Facts about the 2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite.

1. We typically begin our first looks with the engine and chassis talk, but the Roadmaster Elite’s paint warrants a number one. The paint – Wildfire Red Candy over Black Crystal paint with real 24-karat gold leaf badging – takes nearly 30 hours to complete and is finished by hand.

2. The Roadmaster Elite features an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system. Indian says The high-powered system delivers exceptional sound and clarity from high-output fairing, trunk, and saddlebag speakers that are 50 percent louder than the stock audio system offered on the 2019 Roadmaster. The PowerBand Audio Plus system features an enhanced nine-band dynamic equalizer that auto-adjusts specific frequencies to the optimal level at different vehicle speeds to compensate for road, wind, and engine noise to deliver crystal clear sound quality in every riding condition.

3. Additional premium upgrades include:

Leather passenger armrests

Spacious billet aluminum rider and passenger floorboards

Premium touring console

Billet aluminum pinnacle mirrors

Chrome bumpers

4. The Roadmaster Elite is powered by the popular Thunder Stroke 111, which creates 119 ft/lbs of torque.

5. The Roadmaster Elite also features the latest in technology, including:

Selectable Ride Modes: Three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow the rider to adjust the bike’s throttle response to fit their riding preferences.

Three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow the rider to adjust the bike’s throttle response to fit their riding preferences. Rear Cylinder Deactivation: When the Thunder Stroke 111 reaches operating temperature and the ambient temperature exceeds 59⁰ F, the rear cylinder will automatically deactivate when the bike is at a standstill, resulting in less engine heat for improved rider comfort in slow-moving or stopped traffic. The rear cylinder instantly reactivates when throttle is applied for a seamless transition to full power. The bike also features redesigned lowers that provide optimal airflow for improved comfort.

6. The Roadmaster Elite also features the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command system. The seven-inch, glove-compatible touchscreen features turn-by-turn navigation, customizable rider information screens, Bluetooth compatibility, and pairs with the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command mobile app for remote accessibility to key vehicle information. Riders can also plan a ride route with up to 100 points on the Ride Command website and wirelessly transfer it to the bike via Bluetooth.

7. The 2019 Roadmaster Elite also comes standard with all the premium touring amenities riders expect from an Indian Roadmaster, including:

Full LED lighting

Leather two-up touring seat individually heated for rider and passenger

ABS

Heated handgrips

Keyless ignition

Push button power windshield

Weatherproof, remote-locking saddlebags

Spacious trunk that fits two full face helmets

Over 37 gallons of storage space

8. Pricing for the ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite begins at $36,999 in the U.S. The bike is available immediately at Indian Motorcycle dealers nationwide.

2019 Indian Roadmaster Elite | Photo Gallery