2019 Zero SR/F Preview

Zero Motorcycles has officially unveiled its all-new 2019 Zero SR/F. Dubbed a streetfighter by the Santa Cruz-based electric-motorcycle manufacturer, the naked e-moto represents a massive step forward for the electric motorcycle manufacturer. The SR/F boasts more power, shorter charging times, and arrives with a complete rider aid package.

Also, Zero has imbued its new electric machine with “smart” technology thanks to their new Cypher III operating system.

Zero’s new offering puts it in a similar performance electric bike category as the recently announced Lightning Motorcycles Strike, and the Energica Eva, Evo, and Esse Esse 9, as well as the highly anticipated Harley-Davidson Livewire.

We can’t wait to see what this new bike is all about in person, but until then, here are the Fast Facts.

1. The brand new air-cooled ZF75-10 electric motor produces a claimed 110 horsepower and 140 ft/lbs. of torque. Yes, 140 ft/lbs. A commendable 110 horsepower @ 5000 rpm is nothing to sneeze at on most sporting motorcycles, but the absolutely staggering 140 ft/lbs. has us curious about a great many things – most of which involve wheelies. Also, the top speed has increased to 124 mph.

2. Claimed range should be more than enough for your average commuter. Zero has stated that the SR/F has an effective range of 109 miles at 70 mph in mixed environments (city and highway). City mileage is rated at 161, while 82 miles can be achieved on the highway at 70 mph. However, with the addition of the Power Tank, effective range can be increased to a claimed 200 miles.

3. Charging times for the 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion battery pack has been dramatically reduced thanks to integrated Level 2 capabilities. It is also enhanced with accessory charging units. The standard SR/F features a 3kW, which has dropped charge times to 100% from 9 hours to 4.5 hours when making use of 220v Level 2 charging stations. The SR/F Premium boasts a more substantial 6kW charger upgrade, which will complete a 0-100% charge in 2.5 hours at Level 2 stations. An additional 6kW Charge Tank can be added to either model, set to become available later this year, will decrease charging times even more. In the case of the SR/F Premium, the accessory 6kW Charge Tank will result in 12 kW capacity, reaching 95% charge in an hour.

4. A new trellis frame works in harmony with a concentric swingarm, dubbed the “Power Pivot” by Zero. Marking a step forward in design aesthetics for Zero, the trellis frame is put on full display, but that isn’t the most interesting part of the puzzle. The new “Power Pivot” swingarm makes use of a concentric design, allowing the belt-drive’s tension to remain the same as the swingarm moves through the suspension stroke.

5. Batteries still carry the bulk of the weight, and the Zero SR/F is a hefty 485 lbs.

6. The 2019 Zero SR/F will be sporting fully-adjustable Showa suspension. Up front, we expect to see a fully-adjustable 43mm Big Piston Separate Function fork, working in conjunction with a fully-adjustable Showa shock. The Showa BPSF has made appearances on many bikes since its introduction, and it’s something we’ve enjoyed in the past.

7. J-Juan Braking Systems takes care of the stopping duties. Zero has relied on J-Juan braking systems for all their models, and the SR/F is equipped with dual 4-piston calipers, clamping on 320mm floating rotors, up front. In the rear, a single-piston caliper works in conjunction with a 240mm rotor.

8. Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires will help keep the shiny side up.

9. Bosch MSC accommodates cornering ABS, traction control and drag torque control. As with other Zero models, these parameters are adjustable via the TFT dash and within the Zero App.

10. The Cypher III operating system, developed in partnership with Starcom Systems, ups the ante for “smart” features in motorcycling. The SR/F is the first “connected” motorcycle, allowing owners to track their bike’s location and receive updates in case someone tampers with it, share a plethora of riding data, display, and track battery management information, manage software updates and much, much more.

11. Two SR/F models will be available: the SR/F and SR/F Premium. The standard SR/F will set you back $18,995, while the Premium model features 6kW Level 2 charger, heated grips, a fly screen, and aluminum bar ends – all for $20,995.

2019 Zero SR/F Specs (Standard/Premium)

range ZERO SR/F Standard ZERO SR/F Premium City 161 miles (259 km) 161 miles (259 km) Highway, 55 mph (89 km/h) 99 miles (159 km) 99 miles (159 km) » Combined 123 miles (198 km) 123 miles (198 km) Highway, 70 mph (113 km/h) 82 miles (132 km) 82 miles (132 km) » Combined 109 miles (175 km) 109 miles (175 km) Motor Peak torque 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) Peak power 110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm 110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm Top speed (max) 124 mph (200 km/h) 124 mph (200 km/h) Top speed (sustained) 110 mph (177 km/h) 110 mph (177 km/h) Type Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor Controller High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Max capacity 14.4 kWh 14.4 kWh Nominal capacity 12.6 kWh 12.6 kWh Charger type 3.0 kW, integrated 6.0 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged) 2.5 hours (100% charged) / 2.0 hours (95% charged) » With 6 kW Rapid Charge option 1.8 hours (100% charged) / 1.3 hours (95% charged) 1.5 hours (100% charged) / 1.0 hour (95% charged) Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutchless direct drive Final drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis / Suspension / Brakes Front suspension Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Rear suspension Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Front suspension travel 4.72 in (120 mm) 4.72 in (120 mm) Rear suspension travel 5.51 in (140 mm) 5.51 in (140 mm) Front brakes Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs Rear brakes Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Front tire Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17 Rear tire Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17 Front wheel 3.50 x 17 3.50 x 17 Rear wheel 5.50 x 17 5.50 x 17 Dimensions Wheelbase 57.1 in (1,450 mm) 57.1 in (1,450 mm) Seat height 31.0 in (787 mm) 31.0 in (787 mm) » Accessory, low 30.3 in (770 mm) 30.3 in (770 mm) » Accessory, tall 31.9 in (810 mm) 31.9 in (810 mm) Rake 24.5° 24.5° Trail 3.7 in (94 mm) 3.7 in (94 mm) Weight Curb weight 485 lb (220 kg) 498 lb (226 kg) Carrying capacity 515 lb (234 kg) 502 lb (228 kg) Economy Equivalent fuel economy (city) 430 MPGe (0.55 l/100 km) 430 MPGe (0.55 l/100 km) Equivalent fuel economy (highway) 219 MPGe (1.08 l/100 km) 219 MPGe (1.08 l/100 km) Typical cost to recharge $1.61 $1.61 Pricing MSRP (Does not include government incentives. Does not include local shipping, applicable taxes, PDI, or road registration fees.) $18,995 $20,995 Warranty Standard motorcycle warranty* 2 years 2 years Power pack warranty* 5 years/unlimited miles 5 years/unlimited miles

2019 Zero SR/F Preview | Photo Gallery